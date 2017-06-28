Sony Music India & Middle East to release 'Radio' song in popular Arabic artist Douzi's voice

MUMBAI: Sony Music Middle East today released the Arabic version of the Radio song from Salman Khan's film ‘Tubelight’ in the voice of leading Middle Eastern singer-songwriter Douzi. With a series of hit songs in his music career and a huge fan following, Douzi is also popular worldwide. He has performed at many international concerts including a recent performance at the NBA Halftime Show in Orlando, USA.

The original ‘Radio’ song was a massive success in India, clocking 10Mn+ views in the first 24 hours of its launch, a phenomenal feat for a Bollywood song. In the melodious voice of Douzi, the Arabic version of the song promises to be an instant hit too.

Commenting on the same, Sony Music India marketing director Sanujeet Bhujabal said, “Radio has an ability to create an instant liking amongst fans. When the song was released with a grand event in Dubai we knew we must create an Arabic version. Douzi’s voice is apt for the song and will definitely connect with all his fans in the Middle East.”

Sony Music has left no stone unturned to ensure that Bollywood music reaches out to all fans globally and an Arabic version is part of the strategy.

Sony Music, global music giant, acquired the music rights of ‘Tubelight’, their first acquisition with Salman Khan Films. The soundtrack of the film is composed by Pritam who is known to deliver hits with every composition he produces. ‘Tubelight’ is an entertaining family drama set in 1962 and tells the story of one man’s unshakeable belief in himself and the love for his family. ‘Tubelight’ released worldwide on the 23June 2017.