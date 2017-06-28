'Hans Mat Pagli' brings back the feeling of first love

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is known for working on scripts which are out of the box and one of them is ‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha’. The trailer of this film caught the audience’s attention and now, the songs of this film are catching up slowly and steadily.

Last week, the same day, the films first song ‘Sukoon’ was released and it failed to create buzz as expected. Today, T-Series released the movie’s second song ‘Hans Mat Pagli’. Sung by Sonu Nigam, the music is directed by Vickey Prasad and penned by Siddharth and Garima.

‘Hans Mat Pagli’ is a cute romantic number expressing the feeling of falling in love for the first time. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, the song will manage to bring a smile on your face till its end. Kumar looks way too adorable. His expression and a few endearing moments in the video will remind you of your first love.

Check out the song below:

‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha’ is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. In support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swatch Bharat Abhiyan campaign, the plot of the film revolves around the same campaign to improve sanitation problems in the rural parts of India. The film is all set to release this weekend, 2 July.