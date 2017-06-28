RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jun 2017 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

'Hans Mat Pagli' brings back the feeling of first love

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is known for working on scripts which are out of the box and one of them is ‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha’. The trailer of this film caught the audience’s attention and now, the songs of this film are catching up slowly and steadily.

Last week, the same day, the films first song ‘Sukoon’ was released and it failed to create buzz as expected. Today, T-Series released the movie’s second song ‘Hans Mat Pagli’. Sung by Sonu Nigam, the music is directed by Vickey Prasad and penned by Siddharth and Garima.

‘Hans Mat Pagli’ is a cute romantic number expressing the feeling of falling in love for the first time. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, the song will manage to bring a smile on your face till its end. Kumar looks way too adorable. His expression and a few endearing moments in the video will remind you of your first love.

Check out the song below:

‘Toilet - Ek Prem Katha’ is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. In support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swatch Bharat Abhiyan campaign, the plot of the film revolves around the same campaign to improve sanitation problems in the rural parts of India. The film is all set to release this weekend, 2 July.

Tags
Akshay Kumar Toilet - Ek Prem Katha Hans Mat Pagli
Related news
News | 03 Apr 2017

No language barrier in singing: 'Indian Idol' Revanth

MUMBAI: 'Baahubali: The Beginning' fame singer L.V. Revanth does not know Hindi, but he sang a number of Hindi chartbusters to win the ninth season of reality TV show 'Indian Idol'.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2017

Meet Bros collaborate with Neeraj Pandey on 'Naam Shabana'

MUMBAI: One of India’s most popular music composer duo, Meet Bros. are back with a new song called 'Dil Hua Besharam' from Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film ‘Naam Shabana’. The duo has worked with Neeraj in the past when they composed the title track of ‘Baby’.

read more
News | 15 Mar 2017

'Mogul' Bollywood's tribute to the 'Emperor of Music' Gulshan Kumar

MUMBAI: Son to a fruit juice seller in Delhi, Gulshan Kumar left behind an entire empire to his family’s name after he was brutally shot dead in Mumbai.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2017

Indo-British rapper Hard Kaur plans to retire

MUMBAI: Indo-British rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, is tied up with a mixtape that will feature as many as 28 rappers.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2017

Get crazy with 'Go Pagal' from Jolly LLB 2

MUMBAI: Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming February release 'Jolly LLB 2's first single is out. The song ‘ Go Pagal’ is themed on Holi Festival that will take you back to the 11-year-old song ‘ Do me a favor’ from the movie ‘Waqt’.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Times Music acquires music rights of Ashwini Recording Company

MUMBAI: Times Music has acquired the music rights of leading Kannada record label, Ashwini Recordread more

News
Delhi-based Daler Mehendi inspires 'City Ka Darbar' plantation drive with RJ Aadi

MUMBAI: RJ Aadi of Radio City with King of Pop Daler Mehendi undertook a plantation drive at Sanjread more

News
Pancham Da R D Burman to be remembered on his special day on 9X Jalwa

MUMBAI: One of the gems of Indian music industry, Pancham Da RD Burman’s birth anniversary is beread more

Interviews
Introduction of news on private radio will give new impetus to growth: B.Surendar
B.Surendar,

MUMBAI: After spending 12 years in the radio industry in Surya FM and Red FM, B.read more

News
Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio pread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Chainsmokers debut their nostalgic 'Young' lyric video

MUMBAI: The Chainsmokers take a trip down memory lane and revisit childhood memories in the lyric video for ‘Young’. The visual makes use of baby...read more

2
Kendrick Lamar releases music video for 'Element.'

MUMBAI: Kendrick Lamar’s album ‘DAMN’ continues to grow, the singer released a third music video from the album- ‘Element’. After the visual feast of...read more

3
DeJ Loaf releases single 'No Fear'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records recording artist, DeJ Loaf, has proudly released ‘No Fear’, her first official single since her EP #AndSeeThatsTheThing. The...read more

4
G.V. Prakash sings for uncle A.R. Rahman in 'Mersal'

MUMBAI: Actor-composer G.V. Prakash Kumar on Monday said he has sung an "energetic" number in Oscar winning music maestro A.R. Rahman's composition...read more

5
Shooting for song 'Tan Tana Tan' wrapped up

MUMBAI: Shooting for the song ‘Tan Tana Tan’ from the upcoming film ‘Judwaa 2’ is over. Actor Varun Dhawan says the song is special. Varun on Sunday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group