News |  28 Jun 2017 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Arpita Chakraborty to sing title track of 'Hum Paanch Phir Se'

MUMBAI: Singer Arpita Chakraborty, who has crooned tracks like 'Bezubaan Ishq' and ‘Lori of Death’ has been roped in to sing the track of TV show ‘Hum Paanch Phir Se’.

"I am extremely happy and honoured to give my voice for the title track of one of my favourite shows remake 'Hum Paanch Phir Se'. I have grown up listening to this song and now I singing it, it's the most wonderful feeling," Chakraborty said in a statement.

"I am glad people love it as I am getting great responses from them on my social media platforms and messages. The best appreciation for any singer is her song's popularity and I am happy that this song is getting that fame," she added.

The singer has also crooned for the hit TV show ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas – Veera’.

‘Hum Paanch Phir Se’ will air on Big Magic.

(Source: IANS)

