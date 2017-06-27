The romantic streak of Pancham Da through his ten evergreen songs

MUMBAI: Even as the nation remembers Pancham Da R D Burman on his 78th birth anniversary, the team of radioandmusic.com has attempted to highlight his romantic streak through some choice evergreen songs in a tribute to the Master

A music composer, considered one of the seminal music directors of the Indian film industry, his romance showed through his music. Husband of living legend Asha Bhosale, Pancham Da is best known to be the change-maker of Indian music industry.

He released 331 film scores out of which 292 were in Hindi, 31 in Bengali, three in Telugu, two each in Oriya and Tamil, and one in Marathi. He also composed five TV serials in Hindi and Marathi.

These golden songs are still fondly remembered by everyone hummed everywhere.

Check out some of his romantic ditties below:

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo dilko

Rimjhim Gire Saawan

Tum Aa Gaye Ho, Noor Aa Gaya Hai

Aane wala Pal, Janey wala Hai

Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na

Ek Ladki ko Dekha to aisaa lagaa

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Jaane Do Na

Kehna Hai

Bahon Mein Chale Aao