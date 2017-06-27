RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jun 2017 16:53 |  By RnMTeam

The romantic streak of Pancham Da through his ten evergreen songs

MUMBAI: Even as the nation remembers Pancham Da R D Burman on his 78th birth anniversary, the team of radioandmusic.com has attempted to highlight his romantic streak through some choice evergreen songs in a tribute to the Master

A music composer, considered one of the seminal music directors of the Indian film industry, his romance showed through his music. Husband of living legend Asha Bhosale, Pancham Da is best known to be the change-maker of Indian music industry.

He released 331 film scores out of which 292 were in Hindi, 31 in Bengali, three in Telugu, two each in Oriya and Tamil, and one in Marathi. He also composed five TV serials in Hindi and Marathi.

These golden songs are still fondly remembered by everyone hummed everywhere.

Check out some of his romantic ditties below:

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo dilko

Rimjhim Gire Saawan

Tum Aa Gaye Ho, Noor Aa Gaya Hai

Aane wala Pal, Janey wala Hai

Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na

Ek Ladki ko Dekha to aisaa lagaa

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Jaane Do Na

Kehna Hai

Bahon Mein Chale Aao

Tags
R D Burman Pancham da Chura Liya Hai Tumne Rimjhim Gire Saawan Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na Aane Wala Pal Janey Wala Hai Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai Ek Ladki Ko Dekha O Mere Dil Ke Chain Jaane Do Na Kehna Hai Bahon Mein Chale Aao Asha Bhosale
Related news
News | 27 Jun 2017

FM Radio stations lend their own special touch to Pancham Da's birthday

MUMBAI: Even as Pancham Da is being remembered by his avid fans all over the country, radio stations have found unique ways to pay their tribute to the composer who left behind such a treasury of rich music

read more
News | 27 Jun 2017

Pancham Da's musical beats continue to throb in the hearts of the industry

MUMBAI: It has been 23 years since the legendary music composer Pancham Da left for his heavenly abode, but he continues to domnate the mind and hearts of his fans.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2017

Asha Bhosle looking forward to Delhi concert

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be performing in the capital on Saturday, and she is looking forward to a large crowd for the Delhi leg of her farewell tour.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2017

Suresh Wadkar misses good old Bollywood days

MUMBAI: A decade ago, Indian music industry had a handful but the finest set of musicians who ruled the music industry. Most of them are no longer with us but their music still remains and it reminds of the fineness their art brought. Suresh Wadkar is one such musical gem that is amongst us.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2016

Celebs mourn death of Bollywood music's 'unsung hero' Kersi Lord

MUMBAI: Bollywood singers and musicians have mourned the death of the Indian film industry's "unsung hero" Kersi Lord, who was not just a popular multi-instrumentalist, but also one of R.D.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Delhi-based Daler Mehendi inspires 'City Ka Darbar' plantation drive with RJ Aadi

MUMBAI: RJ Aadi of Radio City with King of Pop Daler Mehendi undertook a plantation drive at Sanjread more

News
Pancham Da R D Burman to be remembered on his special day on 9X Jalwa

MUMBAI: One of the gems of Indian music industry, Pancham Da RD Burman’s birth anniversary is beread more

Interviews
Introduction of news on private radio will give new impetus to growth: B.Surendar
B.Surendar,

MUMBAI: After spending 12 years in the radio industry in Surya FM and Red FM, B.read more

News
Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio pread more

Interviews
We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its bestread more

top# 5 articles

1
Varun, Alia 'honoured' to launch 'Bhikari' music

MUMBAI: Actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt say it was an honour for them to launch the music for choreographer Ganesh Acharya's maiden Marathi...read more

2
Justin Bieber comforts fan like a friend

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber displayed his softer side as he hugged a fan after playing at a sold out show here. He performed at the RDS arena. The...read more

3
G.V. Prakash sings for uncle A.R. Rahman in 'Mersal'

MUMBAI: Actor-composer G.V. Prakash Kumar on Monday said he has sung an "energetic" number in Oscar winning music maestro A.R. Rahman's composition...read more

4
Ricky Martin promises his wedding will be big event

MUMBAI: Around seven months after Ricky Martin announced his engagement to Jwan Yosef, the ‘Livin' La Vida Loca’ singer says he is sure his wedding...read more

5
Beyonce wins big at BET Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce Knowles was the big winner at the 2017 BET Awards, taking a total of five trophies at the music event. The BET Awards were...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group