Ricky Martin promises his wedding will be big event

MUMBAI: Around seven months after Ricky Martin announced his engagement to Jwan Yosef, the ‘Livin' La Vida Loca’ singer says he is sure his wedding will be a "big" affair.

"It's going to be a big event. I want something massive, I for sure want to get married in Puerto Rico. That is something that has to happen," Martin said in a statement to eonline.com.

Martin added: "It's where I'm from, where my family is from. He's (Jwan) from Sweden and some of his relatives are from Syria so we're going to do something international. We'll see what happens."

While Martin's enthusiasm to say "I Do" is palpable, the Grammy winner admits that planning isn't exactly full-speed ahead.

(Source:IANS)