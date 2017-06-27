Pancham Da's musical beats continue to throb in the hearts of the industry
MUMBAI: It has been 23 years since the legendary music composer Pancham Da left for his heavenly abode, but he continues to domnate the mind and hearts of his fans. The musicians who worked with him and the ones who grew up listening to his compositions miss the golden era of music that he created.
Below are some birthday wishes and memories with Pancham Da from the singing nightingale Lata Mangeshkar and some other stalwarts in the music industry.
Kailash Kher
My most favourite music director #SDBurman in his lap his son #RDBurman #MereSaajanHainUsPaar #PremKePujari #DoliMeinBithaikeKahaar pic.twitter.com/pfnLzDD0Hd
— Kailash Kher (@Kailashkher) April 5, 2017
Raghav Sachar
Remembering Dada and Keeping his wonderful creations alive.. RT your favorite songs of #RDBurman & let's see how many we cover. #SaxyRaghav pic.twitter.com/xvY6HcDFum
— Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) January 4, 2017
Shekhar Ravjiani
The genius who is loved and missed every single day. Whose music enriches our lives even today. #HappyBirthdayRDBurman
— Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) June 27, 2017
Anup Jalota
Deeds inspires personality
Power packed with surprises
U always entertained us
Keep playing variety of roles
Happy Bday #RDBurman. pic.twitter.com/gWZDb0vlHu
— Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) June 27, 2017
Shaan
Happy Birthday Panchamda!!! 24 years gone by... and you are still 'The Most Loved' Composer of this nation !!! pic.twitter.com/lvZzoXdjxQ
— Shaan (@singer_shaan) June 27, 2017
Adnan Sami
Straight from my archive.... Me, 10 years old with the Legendary R.D. Burman (Pancham Da). #Throwback pic.twitter.com/RQLx7JPjet
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 27, 2017
Vishal Dadlani
#HappyBirthdayRDBurman aka Panchamda, for opening the doors for radical innovation in Indian Film Music. Genuine pioneer! #BossKaunHai
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 26, 2017
Lata Mangeshkar
Sab ke priya sangeetkar Pancham ki aaj jayanti hai.Main uske sangeet ko pranam karti hun.https://t.co/HpMsCGFuYC
— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 27, 2017