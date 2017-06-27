Pancham Da's musical beats continue to throb in the hearts of the industry

MUMBAI: It has been 23 years since the legendary music composer Pancham Da left for his heavenly abode, but he continues to domnate the mind and hearts of his fans. The musicians who worked with him and the ones who grew up listening to his compositions miss the golden era of music that he created.

Below are some birthday wishes and memories with Pancham Da from the singing nightingale Lata Mangeshkar and some other stalwarts in the music industry.

Kailash Kher

Raghav Sachar

Remembering Dada and Keeping his wonderful creations alive.. RT your favorite songs of #RDBurman & let's see how many we cover. #SaxyRaghav pic.twitter.com/xvY6HcDFum — Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) January 4, 2017

Shekhar Ravjiani

The genius who is loved and missed every single day. Whose music enriches our lives even today. #HappyBirthdayRDBurman — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) June 27, 2017

Anup Jalota

Deeds inspires personality

Power packed with surprises

U always entertained us

Keep playing variety of roles

Happy Bday #RDBurman. pic.twitter.com/gWZDb0vlHu — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) June 27, 2017

Shaan

Happy Birthday Panchamda!!! 24 years gone by... and you are still 'The Most Loved' Composer of this nation !!! pic.twitter.com/lvZzoXdjxQ — Shaan (@singer_shaan) June 27, 2017

Adnan Sami

Straight from my archive.... Me, 10 years old with the Legendary R.D. Burman (Pancham Da). #Throwback pic.twitter.com/RQLx7JPjet — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 27, 2017

Vishal Dadlani

#HappyBirthdayRDBurman aka Panchamda, for opening the doors for radical innovation in Indian Film Music. Genuine pioneer! #BossKaunHai — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 26, 2017

Lata Mangeshkar