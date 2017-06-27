RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jun 2017 18:12 |  By RnMTeam

Pancham Da's musical beats continue to throb in the hearts of the industry

MUMBAI: It has been 23 years since the legendary music composer Pancham Da left for his heavenly abode, but he continues to domnate the mind and hearts of his fans. The musicians who worked with him and the ones who grew up listening to his compositions miss the golden era of music that he created.

Below are some birthday wishes and memories with Pancham Da from the singing nightingale Lata Mangeshkar and some other stalwarts in the music industry.

Kailash Kher

Raghav Sachar

Shekhar Ravjiani

Anup Jalota

Shaan

Adnan Sami

Vishal Dadlani

Lata Mangeshkar

