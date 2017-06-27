RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jun 2017

FM Radio stations lend their own special touch to Pancham Da's birthday

MUMBAI: Even as Pancham Da is being remembered by his avid fans all over the country, radio stations have found unique ways to pay their tribute to the composer who left behind such a treasury of rich music

Amongst all the players, the Radioandmusic.com team picked up four radio stations who dedicated the day to Rahul Dev Burman.

Big FM

Big FM celebrated the entire day as ‘Yaadon Mein Pancham’. In the RJ Rani Morning show, Vidhu Vinod Chopra was invited to share his memories with Pancham Da of the times they worked together. Later, the RJ Dilip show had the songs of Pancham Da played on listener’s choice, with them sharing memories of the era of songs in his time.

Radio City

A special tribute was paid to the music maestro with ‘78 Not Out - RD Burman Birth Anniversary Special’ in association with Mobius Films - a Brahmanand Singh Initiative. Throughout the day, Radio City treated its listeners to some of his iconic songs. Pancham Da’s friends and associates were on-air to share interesting stories and trivia about his journey, personal and professional life.

Radio Nasha

According to Radio Nasha, R.D. Burman defines the ‘Cool Retro’ category and this year Radio Nasha in Delhi and Mumbai had planned the biggest ever tribute to the legend with the ‘Pancham Ki Deewangi’ Concert featuring the coolest stars of the Bollywood fraternity and some of the best songs of the music maestro.

The original team of musicians who had accompanied Asha Bhosle and Pancham Da also performed on-air on this very special occasion. The two-hour long concert was aired at 8 am.

Radio Nasha has been celebrating Pancham Ki Deewangi for the entire month. RD Ki Gaadi is another unique activity that the station launched on the occasion of his birthday. In this activity, RJ Rohini in Mumbai gave a ride to a Radio Nasha listener in a specially designed RD Ki Gaadi where the listener was treated to unplugged Pancham songs on request.

Regarding the celebration of Pancham Da’s birthday on Radio Nasha, HT Media Radio and Entertainment CEO Harshad Jain said, “Radio Nasha created the new category of ‘Cool Retro’ in India and there is no one better who epitomizes ‘Cool Retro’ than RD Burman. His music defines the era of 70s, 80s and 90s and hosting a concert to celebrate the legend is a matter of enormous pride and honour. It was our endeavor in hosting the concert to deliver an experience of a lifetime to our listeners. We look forward to many such celebrations.”

MY FM

With talk about RD Burman being heard everywhere, MY FM thought of giving a twist to his name. Rahul Dev Burman was renamed for the day as Radio Dancing Burman. With a quiz contest about him, MY FM is played Burman’s dancing numbers today.

Pancham da Radio City Big FM Radio Nasha MY FM Birthday Rahul Dev Burman
