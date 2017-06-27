'Eid Mubarak' from Arjun Rampal's long awaited film 'Daddy' gives a raw touch

MUMBAI: It is the month which saw both Father’s day as well as Eid, the producers of the film ‘Daddy’ chose to release the song ‘Eid Mubarak’ to keep up the festive mood and also the nostalgia of family relationships.

And though lately, they have been composing modern songs and pop music, music maestros Sajid-Wajid have gone back to the traditional Qawwali format for the song ‘Eid Mubarak’.

The song is sung by Shabaab Sabri and Tanvir Hussain. The story revolves around Arun Gawll and this song shows the secular side of him. Despite his gangster background, this song shows that he has respect for all religions and Eid is an occasion where business takes a backseat and life and brotherhood is celebrated.

Talking about his song ‘Eid Mubarak’, Sajid said: “We selected musicians who were the stars in the 70s but unfortunately today they have no work due to the digitalisation of the music industry. The vocals have been rendered by Shabaab Sabri and Tanvir Hussain. Everything about the song right from the style to the composition and arrangement is unique in nature. After finishing the recording, the musicians played special pieces for producer Arjun Rampal like ‘Karma’ and ‘Ek Do Teen’ which were popular during their days of glory. The musicians were so overwhelmed that they started crying and Arjun gave them a big hug. It was a great moment for everyone associated with the song. It is a blessing to compose a Qawwali for Eid."

Director Ashim Ahluwalia said: "I was keen to have a traditional Qawwali with live musicians, recorded in an analogue style - like they used to do straight to tape in the old studios. No retakes. We had the old banjo player who played in 'Amar Akbar Anthony' as well as the Sabris on vocals and classical harmonium and tabla players. Thus the music was from the old school. It was important that we kept the mistakes in and didn't edit the song so it felt like it was made in a computer. That's what gives it this amazing raw energy. "

