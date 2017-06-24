Tiger Shroff gears up for a Michael Jackson tribute concert

MUMBAI: Action star Tiger Shroff accompanied by his ‘Munna Michael’ co-star, debutante Niddhi Aggerwal will be performing to a medley of Michael Jackson on the dancing star’s eighth death anniversary tomorrow in Pune.

A hardcore Michael Jackson fan, Shroff took to social media to post a video of his rehearsals for his upcoming performance to pay tribute to his favourite dancing star at a special concert dedicated to him.

As his forthcoming film also pays a homage of sorts to the pop sensation, Tiger plans to include songs ‘Ding Dang’ and ‘Main Hoon’ from the film to his performance line-up.

He said: "It's going to be a very special day for me. This concert is our humble way to pay tribute to my biggest inspiration. I hope he's watching over us all the time!"

Check the video here -



