News |  24 Jun 2017 18:05

RJ Malishka leaves her fans gushing after IftaarI organized by Red FM

MUMBAI: One of the most famous RJs in the country, RJ Malishka, did her bit for her special listeners this Ramadan.

Malishka spent an evening out with Red FM's special listeners on 22 June at Persian Darbar Byculla. They got an opportunity to have a great chat and got a chance to be with the famous RJ over dinner.

This was Red FM’s way to show how their listeners are so important for them. It is not possible to meet all the fans and listeners but such gestures show their connection with their fans.

