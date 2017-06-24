Musical trend-setters of the week which will leave you foot-tapping

Mumbai: Fans of the latest music can get the best songs of the past week at the click of a button.

The team of Radioandmusic.com has meticulously selected the most trending songs, avoiding the need to waste precious time in searching. Just scroll down to get the latest songs.

Check out the songs below:

Ding Dang - Munna Michael

Song: Ding Dang

Singer: Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra

Music: Javed - Mohsin

Lyrics: Danish Sabri and Sabbir Khan

Rap by: Parry G, Shivi and Danish Sabri

Song Programmed and Mixed: Aditya Dev

Song Mastered: Eric Pillai

Dua Saware – T-Series Mix

Song- Dua/Saware

Singers- Salim Merchant and Neeti Mohan

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Produced by: Bhushan Kumar

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

Conceptualized and Developed by - Shivam Chanana & Sonal Chawla

Editor: Nitin FCP and Sachin Tiwari

Creative assistance and Project Coordinator to Abhijit Vaghani - Parmita Mathur

Creative Designs by – Sunil Sharma

Radha – Jab Harry Met Sejal

Music-Pritam

Lyrics- Irshad Kamil

Singer- Sunidhi Chauhan, Shahid Mallya

Tere Wargi Nai Ae – Raftaar

Song - Tere Wargi Nai Ae

Vocals and Rap - Raftaar

Composed by - Raftaar

Music Produced by - BlackOut and RedMoney (Winston Thomas, Monea Stewart, Malcolm David Alexander)

Featuring - Adah Sharma

Director - David Zennie

Producers - Ankit Khanna and Gurpreet Singh

Mubarakan Title - Mubarakan

Song: Mubarakan Title Track

Singers: Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar

Music Director: Rishi Rich

Lyrics: Kumaar

Rap Lyrics: Badshah

Music Label: T-Series

Recorded At: Rishi Rich Studios Mumbai.

Mixed And Master By - Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay).

Assistant Engineer - Michael Edwin Pillai and Lucky @Future Sound Of Bombay

Music Produced By - Rishi Rich

Tose Naina Tum Jo Aaye – T-Series Mix

Song - Tose Naina/Tum Jo Aaye

Singers - Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Produced by: Bhushan Kumar

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

Conceptualized and Developed by - Shivam Chanana and Sonal Chawla

Editor: Nitin FCP and Sachin Tiwari

Creative assistance and Project Coordinator to Abhijit Vaghani - Parmita Mathur

Creative Designs by – Sunil Sharma

Jhumritalaiyaa – Jagga Jasoos

Song - Jhumeritalaiya

Music Director - Pritam

Singer - Arijit Singh and Mohan Kanan

Lyricist - Neelesh Misra

Music Label: T-Series

Resham Da Rumaal – Kanika Kapoor

Song: Resham Da Rumaal

Singer: Kanika Kapoor, Deep Money

Music Director: Band Of Brothers

Lyrics: Band Of Brothers, Mintu Sohi

Video: Adil Shaikh

DOP: Maneesh Bhatt

Music Label: T-Series