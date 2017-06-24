Musical trend-setters of the week which will leave you foot-tapping
Mumbai: Fans of the latest music can get the best songs of the past week at the click of a button.
The team of Radioandmusic.com has meticulously selected the most trending songs, avoiding the need to waste precious time in searching. Just scroll down to get the latest songs.
Check out the songs below:
Ding Dang - Munna Michael
Song: Ding Dang
Singer: Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra
Music: Javed - Mohsin
Lyrics: Danish Sabri and Sabbir Khan
Rap by: Parry G, Shivi and Danish Sabri
Song Programmed and Mixed: Aditya Dev
Song Mastered: Eric Pillai
Dua Saware – T-Series Mix
Song- Dua/Saware
Singers- Salim Merchant and Neeti Mohan
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Produced by: Bhushan Kumar
Directed by: Ahmed Khan
Conceptualized and Developed by - Shivam Chanana & Sonal Chawla
Editor: Nitin FCP and Sachin Tiwari
Creative assistance and Project Coordinator to Abhijit Vaghani - Parmita Mathur
Creative Designs by – Sunil Sharma
Radha – Jab Harry Met Sejal
Music-Pritam
Lyrics- Irshad Kamil
Singer- Sunidhi Chauhan, Shahid Mallya
Tere Wargi Nai Ae – Raftaar
Song - Tere Wargi Nai Ae
Vocals and Rap - Raftaar
Composed by - Raftaar
Music Produced by - BlackOut and RedMoney (Winston Thomas, Monea Stewart, Malcolm David Alexander)
Featuring - Adah Sharma
Director - David Zennie
Producers - Ankit Khanna and Gurpreet Singh
Mubarakan Title - Mubarakan
Song: Mubarakan Title Track
Singers: Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar
Music Director: Rishi Rich
Lyrics: Kumaar
Rap Lyrics: Badshah
Music Label: T-Series
Recorded At: Rishi Rich Studios Mumbai.
Mixed And Master By - Eric Pillai (Future Sound Of Bombay).
Assistant Engineer - Michael Edwin Pillai and Lucky @Future Sound Of Bombay
Music Produced By - Rishi Rich
Tose Naina Tum Jo Aaye – T-Series Mix
Song - Tose Naina/Tum Jo Aaye
Singers - Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar
Music By - Abhijit Vaghani
Produced by: Bhushan Kumar
Directed by: Ahmed Khan
Conceptualized and Developed by - Shivam Chanana and Sonal Chawla
Editor: Nitin FCP and Sachin Tiwari
Creative assistance and Project Coordinator to Abhijit Vaghani - Parmita Mathur
Creative Designs by – Sunil Sharma
Jhumritalaiyaa – Jagga Jasoos
Song - Jhumeritalaiya
Music Director - Pritam
Singer - Arijit Singh and Mohan Kanan
Lyricist - Neelesh Misra
Music Label: T-Series
Resham Da Rumaal – Kanika Kapoor
Song: Resham Da Rumaal
Singer: Kanika Kapoor, Deep Money
Music Director: Band Of Brothers
Lyrics: Band Of Brothers, Mintu Sohi
Video: Adil Shaikh
DOP: Maneesh Bhatt
Music Label: T-Series