Munna Michael team visits Radio Mirchi studio

MUMBAI: Hey, look! Look who stepped into the Radio Mirchi Mumbai studio this weekend!.

The dance master Tiger Shroff with beautiful Nidhi Agarwal was spotted in the Mirchi studio.

The two visited for promoting their upcoming film ‘Munna Michael’ on the Mirchi frequency and engaged with the Mirchi team.

The two had a gala time, talking about their movie, giggling, and posed for pictures - leaving the studio with a lot of memories.

Munna Michael directed by Sabbir Khan is a drama film/action movie ready to release on 21 July.