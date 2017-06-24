'King of Pop' Michael Jackson remembered through his concerts

MUMBAI: The iconic singer 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson left everyone mesmerized with his unique dance steps.

Now, when he is no more, there are millions of artists all over the world attempting to copy his style. But can they really become MJ? Very doubtful.

As a tribute to the late MJ on his eighth death anniversary, radioandmusic.com has put together some of his famous concert clips from all over the world.

Check out the videos below and dance the blues away: