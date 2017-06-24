RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jun 2017 20:08 |  By RnMTeam

'King of Pop' Michael Jackson remembered through his concerts

MUMBAI: The iconic singer 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson left everyone mesmerized with his unique dance steps.

Now, when he is no more, there are millions of artists all over the world attempting to copy his style. But can they really become MJ? Very doubtful.

As a tribute to the late MJ on his eighth death anniversary, radioandmusic.com has put together some of his famous concert clips from all over the world.

Check out the videos below and dance the blues away:

Tags
Michael Jackson King of Pop Singer MJ Death anniversary
Related news
News | 24 Jun 2017

Tiger Shroff gears up for a Michael Jackson tribute concert

MUMBAI: Action star Tiger Shroff accompanied by his ‘Munna Michael’ co-star, debutante Niddhi Aggerwal will be performing to a medley of Michael Jackson on the dancing star’s eighth death anniversary tomorrow in Pune.

read more
News | 20 Jun 2017

Shaan to release song using instruments from world over on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is set to release a song on Wednesday using a variety of musical instruments from across the world, which is also the World Music Day.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2017

Manipuri folk singer collaborates with Portuguese group for a cause

MUMBAI: Manipuri folk singer Mangka has joined hands with Portuguese group ‘Cla’ for a song, proceeds from which are being donated to a foundation that helps carry out wishes of children with degenerative diseases.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Why new pop music artists have become hot properties

MUMBAI: In the contemporary sense, pop music is basically chart-friendly stuff. No wonder that singers like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez remain on top of the charts, have a huge fan following and rake in the moolah like never before.

read more
News | 14 Jun 2017

Tiger Shroff says he's 'biggest fan' of Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Actor Tiger Shroff, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film ‘Munna Michael’, says he believes he is late pop legend Michael Jackson's biggest fan.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio pread more

Interviews
We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its best radread more

News
PM seeks public views for Mann Ki Baat slated for this Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to send in their views for the 33rd inread more

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tiger Shroff gears up for a Michael Jackson tribute concert

MUMBAI: Action star Tiger Shroff accompanied by his ‘Munna Michael’ co-star, debutante Niddhi Aggerwal will be performing to a medley of Michael...read more

2
T-Series Mixtape needs to work harder at its attempt with fresh music

MUMBAI: After MTV India's Coke Studio that inspired people by redefining songs in the most mesmerising ways possible, another web-series - this time...read more

3
DJ Khaled releases highly anticipated new album 'Grateful'

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum artist, producer, entrepreneur, author, and music guru DJ Khaled unveils ‘Grateful’ (We The Best...read more

4
Adam Doleac selected as Highway's Siriusxm

MUMBAI: Country artist and songwriter Adam Doleac has just been named as SiriusXM’s latest Highway find artist with his lead single ‘Whiskey’s Fine...read more

5
Victoria Beckham flaunts leather in London heat wave

MUMBAI: Singer Victoria Beckham ignored the heat wave as she showed off her trim figure in a pair of tight leather trousers here. She was attending...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group