Justin Bieber is flexible like a chameleon: Songwriter

MUMBAI: Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber is a chameleon, says songwriter Poo Bear whose real name is Jason Boyd.

He has praised him for his ability to adapt and sing any genre of music.

The 38-year-old record producer has collaborated with the 23-year-old singer on numerous tracks, including ‘Where Are U Now?’ and ‘What Do You Mean?’. He says the ‘Baby’ hitmaker is very flexible, reports billboard.com.

"Working with Justin Bieber, I learned that he can literally do any genre -- he's a chameleon. His voice is so flexible that he's not locked in to one genre and it just shows the world that he can really sing anything," Boyd said.

Although Bieber has been slammed for forgetting the lyrics to his recent hit ‘Despacito’ during a recent concert, Boyd has praised him for belting out the Latin lyrics, which he says is not easy for a pop star to connect with.

"We have all these records with different feelings that are basically inspired by different genres. It's easy to be a pop star but it's not easy to be connected to a Latin record and pull it off and then to come with a hip-hop song and be accepted in that community," he said.

(Source:IANS)