RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jun 2017 14:30 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber is flexible like a chameleon: Songwriter

MUMBAI: Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber is a chameleon, says songwriter Poo Bear whose real name is Jason Boyd.

He has praised him for his ability to adapt and sing any genre of music.

The 38-year-old record producer has collaborated with the 23-year-old singer on numerous tracks, including ‘Where Are U Now?’ and ‘What Do You Mean?’. He says the ‘Baby’ hitmaker is very flexible, reports billboard.com.

"Working with Justin Bieber, I learned that he can literally do any genre -- he's a chameleon. His voice is so flexible that he's not locked in to one genre and it just shows the world that he can really sing anything," Boyd said.

Although Bieber has been slammed for forgetting the lyrics to his recent hit ‘Despacito’ during a recent concert, Boyd has praised him for belting out the Latin lyrics, which he says is not easy for a pop star to connect with.

"We have all these records with different feelings that are basically inspired by different genres. It's easy to be a pop star but it's not easy to be connected to a Latin record and pull it off and then to come with a hip-hop song and be accepted in that community," he said.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber Poo Bear Jason Boyd
Related news
News | 20 Jun 2017

Hanson calls Bieber's music 'chlamydia of the ear'

MUMBAI: Pop rock band Hanson have slammed pop star Justin Bieber's music and compared it to a sexual disease called "chlamydia".

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

Ariana Grande writes thank you note to fans

MUMBAI: Pop star Ariana Grande has thanked her fans for their loyalty and support since the 22 May terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2017

Fan targets Bieber for refusing to sing 'Despacito'

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber almost got hit on the head by a flying object during his show here after he refused to sing 'Despacito', his hit song with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2017

David Guetta and Justin Bieber release '2U'

MUMBAI: No stranger to mega-collaborations, David Guetta has teamed up with an international icon and Def Jam Recordings superstar Justin Bieber for his latest single ‘2U’.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

Gomez compliments Bieber's 'beautiful' speech

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has complimented her former boyfriend and singer Justin Bieber over his speech at the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio pread more

Interviews
We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its best radread more

News
PM seeks public views for Mann Ki Baat slated for this Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to send in their views for the 33rd inread more

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Munna Michael team visits Radio Mirchi studio

MUMBAI: Hey, look! Look who stepped into the Radio Mirchi Mumbai studio this weekend!. The dance master Tiger Shroff with beautiful Nidhi Agarwal was...read more

2
'King of Pop' Michael Jackson remembered through his concerts

MUMBAI: The iconic singer 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson left everyone mesmerized with his unique dance steps. Now, when he is no more, there are...read more

3
Tiger Shroff gears up for a Michael Jackson tribute concert

MUMBAI: Action star Tiger Shroff accompanied by his ‘Munna Michael’ co-star, debutante Niddhi Aggerwal will be performing to a medley of Michael...read more

4
T-Series Mixtape needs to work harder at its attempt with fresh music

MUMBAI: After MTV India's Coke Studio that inspired people by redefining songs in the most mesmerising ways possible, another web-series - this time...read more

5
DJ Khaled releases highly anticipated new album 'Grateful'

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum artist, producer, entrepreneur, author, and music guru DJ Khaled unveils ‘Grateful’ (We The Best...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group