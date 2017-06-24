RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jun 2017 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

European DJ does an international remix of Badshah's Mercy

MUMBAI: Crooner Badshah's song Mercy has got a new avatar with an international twist just two months after its release.

Even as the song is still topping the chartbuster, leading European DJ and Producer Lady Bee has presented the song in a remix version with Sony Music.        

The track was released on 23 June, and is available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.

Lady Bee said, “When I first heard Mercy, I couldn't wait to start with the remix. The original is great as it is so minimal that it left a lot of room for me to work on this remix.”

For the remix version on Saavn, click below:

https://www.saavn.com/s/album/hindi/Mercy-Lady-Bee-Remix-2017/pdlqsZ98ebI_

Check out the original song below:

Tags
Badshah Mercy Lady Bee Sony Music
Related news
News | 22 Jun 2017

'Mubarakan' releases its title track

MUMBAI: The title track of 'Mubarakan' from the movie 'Mubarakan' released today, 22 June 2017. The title song is sung by Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar and the rap is by Badshah.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

Badshah's 'Humma Humma' crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: Rapster Badshah's foot-tapping number ‘Humma Humma’ song reached 200 million views in just six months. It is a fun feet tapping song which reached popularity in just a few months. The song is still tipping charts nationwide.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2017

Sony Music releases the Jubin Nautiyal version of 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music released ‘Tinka Tinka Dil Mera’ in Jubin Nautiyal's melodic voice, across all digital platforms.

read more
(Image: Badshah's Facebook)
News | 12 Jun 2017

Badshah collaborates with Major Lazer

MUMBAI: This is big, quite literally. The rap King Badshah is all set to collaborate with Major Lazer for Tuborg Open, the ultimate collaboration platform for music and culture. The collaboration will be called ‘Tuborg Beat’.

read more
News | 10 Jun 2017

Hello weekend, let the music begin!

MUMBAI: Weekends don’t count unless you spend them with music, and Saturday shenanigans are literally incomplete without songs which are topping the charts. Hiatus ke baad, Radioandmusic.com is back again with a curated list of trending songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio pread more

Interviews
We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its best radread more

News
PM seeks public views for Mann Ki Baat slated for this Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to send in their views for the 33rd inread more

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
RJ Malishka leaves her fans gushing after IftaarI organized by Red FM

MUMBAI: One of the most famous RJs in the country, RJ Malishka, did her bit for her special listeners this Ramadan. Malishka spent an evening out...read more

2
Drake is having child with model

MUMBAI: Rapper-singer Drake is reportedly having his first child with a model named Sophie Brussaux. The ‘Hotline bling’ hitmaker, who has been...read more

3
Justin Bieber is flexible like a chameleon: Songwriter

MUMBAI: Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber is a chameleon, says songwriter Poo Bear whose real name is Jason Boyd. He has praised him for his...read more

4
Munna Michael team visits Radio Mirchi studio

MUMBAI: Hey, look! Look who stepped into the Radio Mirchi Mumbai studio this weekend!. The dance master Tiger Shroff with beautiful Nidhi Agarwal was...read more

5
'King of Pop' Michael Jackson remembered through his concerts

MUMBAI: The iconic singer 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson left everyone mesmerized with his unique dance steps. Now, when he is no more, there are...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group