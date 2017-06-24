European DJ does an international remix of Badshah's Mercy

MUMBAI: Crooner Badshah's song Mercy has got a new avatar with an international twist just two months after its release.

Even as the song is still topping the chartbuster, leading European DJ and Producer Lady Bee has presented the song in a remix version with Sony Music.

The track was released on 23 June, and is available on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.

Lady Bee said, “When I first heard Mercy, I couldn't wait to start with the remix. The original is great as it is so minimal that it left a lot of room for me to work on this remix.”

For the remix version on Saavn, click below:

https://www.saavn.com/s/album/hindi/Mercy-Lady-Bee-Remix-2017/pdlqsZ98ebI_

Check out the original song below: