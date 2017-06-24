Drake is having child with model

MUMBAI: Rapper-singer Drake is reportedly having his first child with a model named Sophie Brussaux.

The ‘Hotline bling’ hitmaker, who has been linked to singers Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, is expecting a boy with the former adult film star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Brussaux took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photograph of her baby bump.

"Enjoying a beautiful day with my baby boy... 23 weeks, 17 more to go. Blessed, happy, and grateful beyond measure," she captioned the image.

Drake's fans left some negative comments on the photograph.

"Do a DNA test while you’re pregnant like they did on Rob and Chyna and let’s see whose it is," wrote one fan.

Another fan added: "Well I can't wait till you give birth and shit hits the fan. Drake is going to have you so locked up in legal paperwork you won't be able to tie your own shoe without his permission."

(Source: IANS)