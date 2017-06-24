RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Jun 2017 14:43 |  By RnMTeam

Drake is having child with model

MUMBAI: Rapper-singer Drake is reportedly having his first child with a model named Sophie Brussaux.

The ‘Hotline bling’ hitmaker, who has been linked to singers Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, is expecting a boy with the former adult film star, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Brussaux took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photograph of her baby bump.

"Enjoying a beautiful day with my baby boy... 23 weeks, 17 more to go. Blessed, happy, and grateful beyond measure," she captioned the image.

Drake's fans left some negative comments on the photograph.

"Do a DNA test while you’re pregnant like they did on Rob and Chyna and let’s see whose it is," wrote one fan.

Another fan added: "Well I can't wait till you give birth and shit hits the fan. Drake is going to have you so locked up in legal paperwork you won't be able to tie your own shoe without his permission."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Drake Sophie Brussaux
Related news
(Image: Pitchfork)
News | 05 Jun 2017

DJ Khaled and Drake Announce New Song 'To the Max'

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled has announced a new song with Drake called 'To the Max'. The track will likely appear on Khaled’s forthcoming Grateful album.

read more
News | 22 May 2017

Drake, The Chainsmokers among first winners at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake and The Chainsmokers were some names among the first winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Drake grabbed Top Male Artist Award, beating out the likes of Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Future and Shawn Mendes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

Drake takes model on tour for six weeks

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake took model Ava Van Rose on his tour for six weeks after reaching out to her on Instagram. It all started when Drake's bodyguard contacted her offering tickets to his Dublin gig in February, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

Drake's rep slams Brussaux's paternity accusation

MUMBAI: Retired porn star Sophie Brussaux says she's three and a half months pregnant after having "sexual hangouts" with rapper Drake in Amsterdam. Drake's representative says the accusations may not be true, questioning her character and background.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2017

Drake didn't get Instagram model pregnant

MUMBAI: Drake never even met model Layla Lace, who has accused the rapper of impregnating her, says a source. Last week, Lace claimed that Drake had gotten her pregnant.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio pread more

Interviews
We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its best radread more

News
PM seeks public views for Mann Ki Baat slated for this Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to send in their views for the 33rd inread more

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber is flexible like a chameleon: Songwriter

MUMBAI: Grammy winning singer Justin Bieber is a chameleon, says songwriter Poo Bear whose real name is Jason Boyd. He has praised him for his...read more

2
Munna Michael team visits Radio Mirchi studio

MUMBAI: Hey, look! Look who stepped into the Radio Mirchi Mumbai studio this weekend!. The dance master Tiger Shroff with beautiful Nidhi Agarwal was...read more

3
'King of Pop' Michael Jackson remembered through his concerts

MUMBAI: The iconic singer 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson left everyone mesmerized with his unique dance steps. Now, when he is no more, there are...read more

4
Tiger Shroff gears up for a Michael Jackson tribute concert

MUMBAI: Action star Tiger Shroff accompanied by his ‘Munna Michael’ co-star, debutante Niddhi Aggerwal will be performing to a medley of Michael...read more

5
T-Series Mixtape needs to work harder at its attempt with fresh music

MUMBAI: After MTV India's Coke Studio that inspired people by redefining songs in the most mesmerising ways possible, another web-series - this time...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group