RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jun 2017 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Victoria Beckham flaunts leather in London heat wave

MUMBAI: Singer Victoria Beckham ignored the heat wave as she showed off her trim figure in a pair of tight leather trousers here.

She was attending friend Alexandra Shulman's party.

Beckham ignored the scorching summer temperatures in London to rock in a pair of tight leather trousers for Shulman's party who is the editor of British Vogue, reported dailymail.co.uk.

The 43-year-old singer-turned-designer showed off her slender figure in her black leather trousers which were teamed with a simple loose white tee, tucked into her leathers, and a pair of co-ordinated black heels.

She also donned a glamorous coat of make-up with smokey eye shadow, bronzed cheekbones and matte nude pout. A chunky watch and messy hair bun completed her look.

(Souce: IANS)

Tags
Victoria Beckham Alexandra Shulman
Related news
News | 19 Jun 2017

Victoria Beckham wouldn't be married if she felt miserable

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham says she wouldn't be married to former football star David Beckham if she was as 'miserable' as she looks in the "paparazzi" images.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

David Beckham wants to buy Victoria an island

MUMBAI: Former football star David Beckham reportedly wants to buy his wife and singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, an island to mark 20 years since they first met.

read more
vic-beckham
News | 08 Apr 2017

Was never Spice Girls' best singer: Victoria Beckham

MUMBAI: Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, now a designer, says she was never the best singer or dancer in the group, which also consisted of Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie C.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2017

Victoria Beckham back to singing

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham, who became a sensation as part of girls group Spice Girls in the early 1990s, returned to her singing roots with the 'Carpool Karaoke' session of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2017

Victoria Beckham calls lawyers to stop Spice Girls reunion

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-designer and former Spice Girls band member Victoria Beckham has reportedly called in lawyers to stop the remaining Spice Girls from performing the group's back catalogue.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
We do not believe in RAM, but we know our Redtro is different: Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: One would think twice before entering the markets of Mumbai, also known for its best radread more

News
PM seeks public views for Mann Ki Baat slated for this Sunday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to send in their views for the 33rd inread more

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

News
BBC and UNICEF join community radio stations for show on gender issues

NEW DELHI: ‘Full On Nikki’, a unique youth show with a special focus on gender issues among youngread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adam Doleac selected as Highway's Siriusxm

MUMBAI: Country artist and songwriter Adam Doleac has just been named as SiriusXM’s latest Highway find artist with his lead single ‘Whiskey’s Fine...read more

2
Wonderful opportunity to be part of 'Namami devi Narmade': Lalit Pandit

MUMBAI: Music composer Lalit Pandit says working on the track ‘Namami devi Narmade’, the official song for the Madhya Pradesh Government as a part of...read more

3
Dream realised by working with Rahman: Sridevi

MUMBAI:l Bollywood actress Sridevi on Thursday said her dream to work with double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman was finally realised with her...read more

4
Cedric Gervais revealed his new single 'Somebody New' featuring Liza Owen

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning DJ, producer and label boss, Cedric Gervais, has revealed his new single ‘Somebody New’ featuring upcoming British...read more

5
Dj Khaled releases highly anticipated new album 'Grateful'

MUMBAI: Today, Grammy nominated, multi-platinum artist, producer, entrepreneur, author, and music guru Dj Khaled unveils ‘Grateful’ (We The Best...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group