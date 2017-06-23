Victoria Beckham flaunts leather in London heat wave

MUMBAI: Singer Victoria Beckham ignored the heat wave as she showed off her trim figure in a pair of tight leather trousers here.

She was attending friend Alexandra Shulman's party.

Beckham ignored the scorching summer temperatures in London to rock in a pair of tight leather trousers for Shulman's party who is the editor of British Vogue, reported dailymail.co.uk.

The 43-year-old singer-turned-designer showed off her slender figure in her black leather trousers which were teamed with a simple loose white tee, tucked into her leathers, and a pair of co-ordinated black heels.

She also donned a glamorous coat of make-up with smokey eye shadow, bronzed cheekbones and matte nude pout. A chunky watch and messy hair bun completed her look.

(Souce: IANS)