News |  23 Jun 2017 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

The Ash Roy anecdotes

MUMBAI: Considered as one of the pioneers of minimal techno, Ash Roy will be playing two sets at Awakenings Festival 2017, one at the Official Awakenings Afterparty at Paradiso on 24 June and the other one at the main festival on 25 June.

Ash Roy, who is representing India, without a doubt going to win Awakenings Festival over the way for the first time ever.

As he shared a couple of anecdotes of his life, we at Radioandmusic thought of sharing those with you all. Here we go:

Being a Bengali, it goes without saying that almost everyone is a food enthusiast. But, Ash Roy also loves cooking.

Roy loves eating Chinese food.

If his schedule is not that hectic, he loves working out

Did you know back in the day Ash used to be a choreographer and a dancer?

Most interesting part is, he has no music saved on his phone.

