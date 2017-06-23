RadioandMusic
News |  23 Jun 2017 17:17

T-Series Mixtape needs to work harder at its attempt with fresh music

MUMBAI: After MTV India's Coke Studio that inspired people by redefining songs in the most mesmerising ways possible, another web-series - this time by the music label T-Series - has come to start a similar concept.

But there is a twist. ‘MixTape’ on the YouTube channel of T-Series will have two old songs combined to create a fresh song with the help of rare instruments used in the composition.

MixTape grabbed attention with its startling trailer launch. With foot-tapping sounds, it featured a glimpse of singers performing with instruments used was way too attractive.

In case one missed the trailer, check below:

It has been a week since the first episode was released and the response has been balanced. The concept is well designed but the execution has disappointed the audience. A stage filled with astonishing 26 singers, captivating Bollywood songs over 17 episodes expectedly creates a lot more.

In a week, three episodes are out on the YouTube page, from which the third episode was released on World Music Day at HRC Andheri. Check out our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/radioandmusicsite/) to see the grand release.

Also, check the episodes released below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

It has just been three episodes now, we hope the remaining 14 episodes to be able to create history in the music industry with a fresh song people would prefer over originals.

Also Read: T-Series to redefine Bollywood music with 'Mixtape'

Neha Kakkar and Mohd Irfan create magic in the first episode of T-Series 'Mixtape'

