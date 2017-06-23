RadioandMusic
23 Jun 2017

Music album of Shab launched in the first ever FB Live Concert

MUMBAI: The team of the film Shab made a history of sorts when they launched their music album at the first ever Facebook Live Concert held on 22 June.

The team plugged in to Mithoon’s compositions and performed live at the event held at Facebook Office, hosted by Facebook TIPS Page.

The team included director Onir, actors Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht and Arpita Chatterjee and Tips MD Kumar S Taurani and Shab producer Sanjay Suri. Composer Mithoon hosted the concert sharing thoughts behind the making of songs which were performed by KK, Neha Bhasin, Mohammed Irfan and Mithoon himself.

A live performance by Mithoon’s band on his melodious tracks and KK’s performance were the highlights of the concert. The concert was followed by a round of discussion where the team of Shab was at their chirpy best. Talking about the music of the film Raveena said, “There's something so deep and intense, that the songs just pull the strings of your heart.”

Produced by Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talwar, Onir and Mohan T. Mulani, the film stars Raveena Tandon, Ashish Bisht, Arpita Chatterjee in pivotal roles. ‘Shab’ is slated to release soon.

