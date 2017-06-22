RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jun 2017 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Playing in Glastonbury festival is daunting: Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran, who is one of the headliners at Britain's Glastonbury festival this weekend, feels he will be the odd one out when he takes to the stage.

"I'm definitely the one that's out of place on that list. Doing this festival for the first time like not even as a main headline is daunting," Sheeran told a radio channel.

"Even though Foo Fighters have played it before, they are a band everyone assumes has headlined before because they've been so massive for so long," Sheeran added, reports femalefirst.co.uk

The ‘Shape of you’ hitmaker, is excited to be a part of the five-day festival and hopes to "win over" new fans.

"I'm really excited. I'm actually more excited for this than I was for the Wembley Stadium shows.I'm going to be playing for a lot people who might have heard some of my songs on the radio, but they're Glastonbury goers, they're not fans of me," Sheeran said.

(Source: IANS)

Ed Sheeran Glastonbury Festival
