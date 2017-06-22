'Mubarakan' releases its title track

MUMBAI: The title track of 'Mubarakan' from the movie 'Mubarakan' released today, 22 June 2017. The title song is sung by Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar and the rap is by Badshah.

The song is directed by Rishi Rich, Yash Anand and penned down by Kumaar. The song stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

‘Mubarakan’ is an upcoming Indian romcom film directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Production, Murad Khetani and Ashin Varde. The film revolves around a Punjabi wedding. Arjun Kapoor plays a double role and Anil Kapoor essays the role of his uncle.

The movie is set to release by end of July.