RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jun 2017 19:22 |  By RnMTeam

'Mubarakan' releases its title track

MUMBAI: The title track of 'Mubarakan' from the movie 'Mubarakan' released today, 22 June 2017. The title song is sung by Juggy D, Yash Narvekar, Badshah, Sukriti Kakar and the rap is by Badshah.

The song is directed by Rishi Rich, Yash Anand and penned down by Kumaar. The song stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

‘Mubarakan’ is an upcoming Indian romcom film directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Production, Murad Khetani and Ashin Varde. The film revolves around a Punjabi wedding. Arjun Kapoor plays a double role and Anil Kapoor essays the role of his uncle.

The movie is set to release by end of July.

Tags
Mubarakan Juggy D Yash Narvekar Badshah Sukriti Kakar
Related news
News | 19 Jun 2017

Badshah's 'Humma Humma' crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: Rapster Badshah's foot-tapping number ‘Humma Humma’ song reached 200 million views in just six months. It is a fun feet tapping song which reached popularity in just a few months. The song is still tipping charts nationwide.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2017

Sukriti and Akasa collaborate with Arjun Kanungo on his next album

MUMBAI: Hey there, look here, what's happening! The three Sony Music India artistes Arjun Kanungo, Sukriti Kakar and Akasa Singh were captured posing for a picture together. Are they working together for a song or it was just a hangout pic?

read more
(Image: Badshah's Facebook)
News | 12 Jun 2017

Badshah collaborates with Major Lazer

MUMBAI: This is big, quite literally. The rap King Badshah is all set to collaborate with Major Lazer for Tuborg Open, the ultimate collaboration platform for music and culture. The collaboration will be called ‘Tuborg Beat’.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2017

EMI Records India's artist Yash Narvekar is ready to take on Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ever since the leading Music Label, Universal Music Group collaborated with renowned Bollywood director Mohit Suri to launch EMI Records India, it has provided opportunity to build a successful career for upcoming artists.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2017

Akasa's mashup bring Badshah and Ed Sheeran together

MUMBAI: Akasa Singh who has been in the news for her recent duet with Ricky Martin has a new mashup up on her YouTube channel. She has managed to get Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ and Badshah’s ‘Mercy’ together. The music sound superlative and Akasa’s voice adds panache to it.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

News
BBC and UNICEF join community radio stations for show on gender issues

NEW DELHI: ‘Full On Nikki’, a unique youth show with a special focus on gender issues among youngread more

News
All India Radio remains most authentic source of news within and outside India: Naidu

NEW DELHI: All India Radio continues to be the most authentic source for news not only in India bread more

News
Fever FM presents 'young and talented' this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day aims to promote music and Fever 104 FM is just doing that.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Hardwell's 'We Are One' features Asian pop queen Jolin Tsai

MUMBAI: One of electronic music’s biggest and most watched stars Hardwell has teamed up with one of Asia’s biggest pop sensations Jolin Tsai for a...read more

2
Submit your music if you want to play at Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2017

MUMBAI: Since its inception in 2010, Bacardi NH7 Weekender, the happiest music festival has become the most anticipated multi-genre and multi-city...read more

3
PLAY Fest: The countdown begins now!

MUMBAI: As the clock has started ticking already, PLAY Fest will be a unique and one of a kind affair first time ever in Kolkata, happening on 24...read more

4
'Mubarakan' releases its title track

MUMBAI: The title track of 'Mubarakan' from the movie 'Mubarakan' released today, 22 June 2017. The title song is sung by Juggy D, Yash Narvekar,...read more

5
Amaal Mallik rings alarm bells on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Many a musical folk are going ga-ga over World Music Day - which was initiated first in France in 1982- and giving sound bites about how...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group