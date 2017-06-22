RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jun 2017 16:48 |  By RnMTeam

Matthew Koma releases brand new single 'Suitcase'

MUMBAI: Following up his latest single ‘Dear Ana,’ Matthew Koma releases a new single entitled ‘Suitcase.’ ‘Suitcase’ is an acoustic memoir to one of Koma’s painful break-ups. The skeleton of the song has remained a staple in Koma’s live performances over the last few years, and now Koma finally transforms the track concept into a fully-realized and fleshed out single. ‘Suitcase’ is an honest, emotive and heartfelt reflection of a relationship gone wrong.

Co-produced by Koma with Dan Book (Demi Lovato, Steve Aoki) and Steve James, the producer behind Justin Bieber’s ‘Purpose,’ this new studio version of ‘Suitcase’ preserves the acoustic characteristics that emphasize the specialness and honesty of the lyrics. Matthew Koma adds: " ‘Suitcase’ is a song about seeing your old relationships in your new relationships, your old loves in your new loves...looking back and accepting fault for things that no longer matter. It's about the feeling of unresolved closure."

Matthew Koma is one of the most accomplished writers behind numerous smash hits including Zedd’s ‘Spectrum,’ and Grammy-winning hit ‘Clarity.’ ‘Dear Ana’ is Koma’s latest single on RCA Records, which received fantastic response from the press. Billboard describes the track as “…hopeful in its musicality, though heavy in atmosphere and lyrical sentiment. People call the track a “poignant, synth-tinged ballad” and Fuse raves the singer-songwriter-producer is getting more personal. His new single sees him leading an important and deeply personal conversation.”

Tags
Matthew Koma Suitcase Dear Ana
Related news
News | 11 Mar 2017

Matthew Koma releases remix pack of 'Hard To Love'

MUMBAI: Fresh off the release of his new single 'Hard To Love', Matthew Koma today unveils a remix pack for his new single featuring work by RAC, Alex Preston, Midnight Kids, Lucky Charmes, and Niko The Kid, available now on RCA Records.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2017

Hilary Duff enjoys romantic holiday with Koma

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Hilary Duff recently enjoyed a public display of affection-filled getaway in Costa Rica with her beau Matthew Koma.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

News
BBC and UNICEF join community radio stations for show on gender issues

NEW DELHI: ‘Full On Nikki’, a unique youth show with a special focus on gender issues among youngread more

News
All India Radio remains most authentic source of news within and outside India: Naidu

NEW DELHI: All India Radio continues to be the most authentic source for news not only in India bread more

News
Fever FM presents 'young and talented' this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day aims to promote music and Fever 104 FM is just doing that.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles's stepfather dead

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles lost his stepfather Robin Twist to cancer earlier this week. He was 57. "Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed...read more

2
Amaal Mallik rings alarm bells on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Many a musical folk are going ga-ga over World Music Day - which was initiated first in France in 1982- and giving sound bites about how...read more

3
Flanders the haven for Music festivals!

MUMBAI: Flanders is the ultimate place to experience the festival atmosphere during summer. Every year millions of happy people gather for their...read more

4
Gigi Hadid to call it quits with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Relations between singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid, who have been seeing each other for nearly two years, seem to have hit rock bottom...read more

5
DJ Nasha releases a new music video 'Mighty Horns'

MUMBAI: DJ Nasha, the icon of experimental Indian electronic music releases a new track 'Mighty Horns' complemented by a music video today, 22 June...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group