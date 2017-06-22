RadioandMusic
News |  22 Jun 2017

Harry Styles's stepfather dead

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Styles lost his stepfather Robin Twist to cancer earlier this week. He was 57.

"Harry's stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer. The family asks for privacy at this time," a spokesperson to Styles told femalefirst.co.uk.

Twist married Style's mother Anne Cox in 2013.

The 23-year-old singer was the best man at Twist and Cox's wedding.

Twist's death comes just three weeks after his fourth wedding anniversary. He also had two children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy.

(Source:IANS)

