News |  22 Jun 2017 17:45 |  By RnMTeam

Gigi Hadid to call it quits with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Relations between singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid, who have been seeing each other for nearly two years, seem to have hit rock bottom.

Hadid said in a statement to aceshowbiz.com that she wants to end her relationship with the Former One Direction member soon as she is unable stand his dependent behaviour.

The 24-year-old singer's struggle with anxiety is taking a toll on their relationship and she feels "suffocated" by him.

"Zayn still gets incredibly worked up over every little thing and it's really wearing Hadid out. He's become dependent on her, and she feels trapped. Everyone around her is convinced she'll end it by the end of summer," a source said

Whereas Malik recently shared that his anxiety is at a "much more manageable place".

(Source:IANS)

Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid One Direction
