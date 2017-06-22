RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Jun 2017 16:36 |  By RnMTeam

Flanders the haven for Music festivals!

MUMBAI: Flanders is the ultimate place to experience the festival atmosphere during summer. Every year millions of happy people gather for their annual piece of happiness in Flanders. The biggest bands, the most original sceneries, and world’s best festivals make Flanders top of the bill as a music destination.

Whichever genre stirs your soul, Flanders has a music festival designed for you. From electrifying rock festivals like Rock Werchter, to pop music ones like Pukkelpop or exhilarating EDMs like Tomorrowland as well as the soul-stirring Ghent Jazz Festival, there’s something for everyone.

And there are the historic medieval backgrounds of each city that add to the drama. Flanders offers you an exciting atmosphere in a region full of history. You can enjoy live music in lovely and trendy cities as Antwerp, Ghent, Brussels and Leuven. Historical sites, exquisite gastronomy and excellent shopping possibilities give your festival experience that extra punch.

Each summer, Flanders hosts a large number of festivals, offering you the best crowds, outstanding musical performances and good vibes. Curious? Wondering what the atmosphere really feels like? Join in this summer and experience it yourself.

Tags
Flanders electrifying rock Pop Music EDM Ghent Jazz Festival
Related news
News | 14 Jun 2017

Why new pop music artists have become hot properties

MUMBAI: In the contemporary sense, pop music is basically chart-friendly stuff. No wonder that singers like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez remain on top of the charts, have a huge fan following and rake in the moolah like never before.

read more
News | 28 Mar 2017

'Gulaabi 2.0' in 'Noor' needed carefree attitude: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has crooned numbers like 'Saiyaan Superstar', ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Soch Na Sake’, says her new song ‘Gulaabi 2.0’ in the forthcoming Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Noor’ required a carefree attitude.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2017

Internet playing vital role in EDM's growth: Nucleya

MUMBAI: Internet is playing a key driver in the growth of the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) genre in the world, says Udyan Sagar aka Nucleya, one of India's most popular disc jockeys who is now focused on the international market.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2016

Seriously interested in Bollywood music: DJ KSHMR

MUMBAI: American DJ, record producer and musician Niles Hollowell-Dhar, popularly known as DJ KSHMR, is one of the performers at the tenth edition of Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn in Pune.

read more
News | 11 Nov 2016

Martin Garrix’s charity gig witnesses 40,000+ in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix, arguably the world's youngest DJ who recently was crowned the World’s #1 DJ at the DJ Mag Top 100 Awards in Amsterdam, performed at Sunburn Arena, Mumbai on 10 November at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

News
BBC and UNICEF join community radio stations for show on gender issues

NEW DELHI: ‘Full On Nikki’, a unique youth show with a special focus on gender issues among youngread more

News
All India Radio remains most authentic source of news within and outside India: Naidu

NEW DELHI: All India Radio continues to be the most authentic source for news not only in India bread more

News
Fever FM presents 'young and talented' this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day aims to promote music and Fever 104 FM is just doing that.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Amaal Mallik rings alarm bells on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Many a musical folk are going ga-ga over World Music Day - which was initiated first in France in 1982- and giving sound bites about how...read more

2
Gigi Hadid to call it quits with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Relations between singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid, who have been seeing each other for nearly two years, seem to have hit rock bottom...read more

3
DJ Nasha releases a new music video 'Mighty Horns'

MUMBAI: DJ Nasha, the icon of experimental Indian electronic music releases a new track 'Mighty Horns' complemented by a music video today, 22 June...read more

4
AR Rahman delivers a Truly special album for Sridevi's 300th film 'Mom'

MUMBAI: Superstar Sridevi's journey in the Indian film industry has been nothing short of spectacular. Starting off as a child artist, with a career...read more

5
Playing in Glastonbury festival is daunting: Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran, who is one of the headliners at Britain's Glastonbury festival this weekend, feels he will be the odd one out when he...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group