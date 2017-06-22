RadioandMusic
DJ Nasha releases a new music video 'Mighty Horns'

MUMBAI: DJ Nasha, the icon of experimental Indian electronic music releases a new track 'Mighty Horns' complemented by a music video today, 22 June 2017. Followed by this release, the veteran DJ Nasha who is also one-half of the prolific music duo B.R.E.E.D., will be doing a three-city tour via Gently Altered with Social Offline in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi later this month.

Nasha’s music has been described as bass heavy music blended with influences from Bollywood and Indian classical music. His eternal remix of ‘Flute Fantasy’ is still played all over the world. Coming back to the 'Mighty Horns', the tune was made by Nasha around five years ago when this kind of Hindustani bass music wasn't as accepted as it is today. However, he had lost the track and after years of searching for it, he finally retrieved it from his old hard drive. And so, in the end, he came up with the track along with a spanking video.

The idea behind the video was given by Nasha’s friends Valerian Ranpise and Ponnambalam Ponns (both feature in the video), they came up with this wacky idea of two dudes dancing off against each other in a tabela to add an expressive and entertaining element to the track.

In association with Dream Catchers, the video is directed by Kirk Jacob and featuring Valerian Ranpise and Ponnambalam Ponns dancing off like there is no tomorrow with the wild beats of Nasha.

Since last six months, Nasha has been very busy in his Los Angeles studio and is getting ready to unleash a slew of his epic music creations to the world in 2017.

