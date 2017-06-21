RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jun 2017 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Shalmali and Raftaar turn RJ for Radio City on World Music Day

MUMBAI:'Fête de la Musique 2017’ or World Music Day is the day to immerse yourself in the magic of music. To mark this occasion, Radio City 91.1 FM is all set to give a special treat to its listeners. Two of the most versatile music personalities, Shalmali Kholgade and Raftaar will be on Radio City for the entire day. While Shalmali Kholgade’s soulful voice will mesmerise Mumbaikars, Raftaar will make the listeners from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana groove to his tunes.

This will be the first time that Shalmali and Raftaar will don the suit of an RJ and share interesting facts and insights about music. Along with this they will also shed light on various genres of Bollywood songs like jazz, rock, classical, disco etc.

With their unique style, both will entertain Radio City listeners with their songs that are sure to enthuse every music lover.

Stay tuned for an electrifying World Music Day on Radio City.

