Shaan lends his voice to 'Suron ka Eklavya'

MUMBAI: Saaibaba Telefilms’s new music reality show that is to be aired soon on DD National, launched their title track today 21 June 2017. The song is sung by Shaan along with Anwesha Dutt.

The well-known singer, Shaan expresses, “It is my honour to sing the title track for such a well-themed show. The idea of reviving the magic of old songs is innovative. I have been fortunate enough to have interacted with all three legends, Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and they have an indelible mark on my musical aspiration. Gajendra Singh and Saaibaba Telefilms have always been committed to produce and present original content, and I am glad to be associated with it.”

The music reality show that marks a tribute to the three legends of the music industry, the soulful Mohd Rafi, inimitable Kishore Kumar and evergreen living legend Lata Mangeshkar. The show all set to be aired is designed with the motto “Andaaz Wahi, Awaaz Nayi” and has a befitting voice of the youthful Shaan.

Gajendra Singh, the producer of the show says, “Shaan was the perfect choice as he represents the young generation, and also has witnessed the charm old world. There could not be a more suitable day to launch the track than World Music Day, which falls on 21 June. The words for the title track are penned by the talented Swanand Kirkire, who has been the lyricist for blockbusters like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Parineeta’. His words translate the message of the song in an exact way. Music is by Anujj Kapoo, who has been associated with our team since Sa Re Ga Ma days, thus we always think on the same page and are creatively synced in. The song depicts the exact emotion and idea of the show.”

Check out the video below: