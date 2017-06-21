RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jun 2017 20:01 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan lends his voice to 'Suron ka Eklavya'

MUMBAI: Saaibaba Telefilms’s new music reality show that is to be aired soon on DD National, launched their title track today 21 June 2017. The song is sung by Shaan along with Anwesha Dutt.

The well-known singer, Shaan expresses, “It is my honour to sing the title track for such a well-themed show. The idea of reviving the magic of old songs is innovative. I have been fortunate enough to have interacted with all three legends, Mohd Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and they have an indelible mark on my musical aspiration. Gajendra Singh and Saaibaba Telefilms have always been committed to produce and present original content, and I am glad to be associated with it.”

The music reality show that marks a tribute to the three legends of the music industry, the soulful Mohd Rafi, inimitable Kishore Kumar and evergreen living legend Lata Mangeshkar. The show all set to be aired is designed with the motto “Andaaz Wahi, Awaaz Nayi” and has a befitting voice of the youthful Shaan.

Gajendra Singh, the producer of the show says, “Shaan was the perfect choice as he represents the young generation, and also has witnessed the charm old world. There could not be a more suitable day to launch the track than World Music Day, which falls on 21 June. The words for the title track are penned by the talented Swanand Kirkire, who has been the lyricist for blockbusters like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Parineeta’. His words translate the message of the song in an exact way. Music is by Anujj Kapoo, who has been associated with our team since Sa Re Ga Ma days, thus we always think on the same page and are creatively synced in. The song depicts the exact emotion and idea of the show.”

Check out the video below:

Tags
Saaibaba Telefilms DD National Shaan Anwesha Dutt Gajendra Singh Suron ka Eklavya
Related news
News | 20 Jun 2017

Shaan to release song using instruments from world over on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is set to release a song on Wednesday using a variety of musical instruments from across the world, which is also the World Music Day.

read more
News | 02 May 2017

India only country where citizen knows up to three languages and cultures: DEB

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Deb, who released his promising debut solo album 'Tum Gaye Toh' recently, says he cannot stay without music, books and love.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ on Big FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's singer-composer Salim Merchant, one-half of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, will be hosting a show on Big FM from mid-May titled ‘#Salim'. The show will be aired in a prime time band, in existing and new launched Hindi stations of Big FM.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2017

Shaan and Radhika Mukherji's Happydemic turns one

MUMBAI: There are so many artist management companies swarming in Mumbai, giving hopes to young musicians, guiding them through this gargantuan mission of making it big in this ocean of a place. One such organization turned one this 17 April.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2017

Singing sensation Ambili associates with Qyuki

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Ambili is no stranger to the music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Fever FM presents 'young and talented' this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day aims to promote music and Fever 104 FM is just doing that.read more

Press Releases
Club FM bags silver metal at New York Festivals International Radio Program Award 2017

MUMBAI: Kerala’s no one radio station, Club FM 94.3 won its first silver metal at New York Festivread more

News
Red FM and the art of making a mobile app

MUMBAI: Last week, Red FM introduced its non-music mobile streaming app.read more

Interviews
"I see no challenges; only opportunities:" IMI president & CEO Blaise Fernandes

On 1 June 2017 Blaise Fernandes – an entertainment industry veteran – quietly and uread more

News
Fever FM launches Fever Idol: Bollywood singing reality show

MUMBAI: Since its launch in August 2016, Fever FM has been at the forefront of bringing Bollywoodread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Jab Harry Met Sejal' releases its first song 'Radha'

MUMBAI: ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ releases its first song of the movie, ‘Radha’ on 21 June, World Music Day. The track stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka...read more

2
PLAY Fest: The countdown begins now!

MUMBAI: As the clock has started ticking already, PLAY Fest will be a unique and one of a kind affair first time ever in Kolkata, happening on 24...read more

3
World Music Day: 10 International music videos every 90's kid would remember

MUMBAI: Good music has no expiry date. It's 2017 and the 90’s kids are still listening to songs of those days. Raise your hands all the 90’s kids who...read more

4
Submit your music if you want to play at Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2017

MUMBAI: Since its inception in 2010, Bacardi NH7 Weekender, the happiest music festival has become the most anticipated multi-genre and multi-city...read more

5
Anushka Shahaney the voice behind 'Stay A Little Longer' from Mohit Suri's 'Half Girlfriend' has arrived

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group in association with Mohit Suri introduced EMI Records India to provide a strong platform for showcasing a chance for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group