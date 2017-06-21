RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jun 2017

Raftaar releases new song 'Tere Wargi Nai Ae'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s new sensation Raftaar has just release his new song ‘Tere Wargi Nai Ae’ on 20 June. It is composed and sung by Raftaar itself and the music is produced by BlackOut and RedMoney. It features the beautiful Adha Sharma in the video.

Raftaar has been churning out music videos one after another. Last month he released ‘Baby Marvake Maanegi’ which received 25 million views. He also recently released ‘Jannu’ from ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ and a new remake of ‘Lakdi Ki Kaathi’. He has been the talk of the city for quite a long time.

Check out the song below:

Raftaar Tere Wargi Nai Ae Adha Sharma
