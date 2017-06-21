RadioandMusic
PLAY Fest: The countdown begins now!

MUMBAI: As the clock has started ticking already, PLAY Fest will be a unique and one of a kind affair first time ever in Kolkata, happening on 24 June 2017. The first ever edition will celebrate the season’s most acclaimed electronic music artists of the nation along with fashionable resort wear designers and more.

The PLAY Fest pre-party which happened on 16 June 2017 at Phoenix, Astor Hotel, witnessed groovy tunes by Deep Brown aka Ankur Kedia, also, Mumbai-based electronic music producer Monophonik aka Shatrunjai Dewan. Deep Brown is one of the earliest adopters of digital DJing and creative expression of homeboy Ankur Kedia. His music is unusual, along with mellowed tunes to fast-paced beats. On the other hand, Monophonik’s approach of recreating pop/rock music live was incredible as the tunes brought the house down to kick off the PLAY weekend!

It was indeed a smasher gig last Friday at the brand new venue Phoenix for the PLAY Fest pre-party. Well, that’s not all.

On 23 June there will be a Model’s Night Out at What’s in D Name, Kolkata where the PLAY team will be kick-starting the PLAY Fest a night before the grand event. It is all about music, dance, and celebrations along with a PLAY-ful hangout. What’s more? The after party at Nocturne before the weekend getaway PLAY fest starts the ball rolling!

Be with us for more updates.

