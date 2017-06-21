RadioandMusic
News |  21 Jun 2017 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Musicians rejoice on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Wishing all music lovers on the occasion of World Music Day on Wednesday, some of the Indian musicians say the celebration of music should not be restricted to one day since the "world breathes music, every moment, everyday".

While legendary sarod player Amjad Ali Khan gave his blessings to all music enthusiasts, fusion group Midival Punditz shared a song from their archives on social media.

Here is what musicians had to say on World Music Day:

Amjad Ali Khan: A day in honour of Music. Wish all music lovers a very peaceful World Music Day. God Bless.

Midival Punditz: One from our archives. This was a recording we did in 2006, on World Music Day.

Ayaan Ali Bangash: To be a musician is in itself a blessing as you are really not answerable to anyone but yourself.

Amaan Ali Bangash: Wish you all a very Happy World Music Day!

Papon Angaraag: Wishing everyone a very happy world music day. Though every day should be a music day! Leaving for Spain to perform at IIFA Rocks!

Prosenjit Chatterjee: The music is not in the notes but in the silence in between.

Rekha Bhardwaj: Celebrating World Music Day today!

Zaeden: Happy World Music Day. What are you currently listening to?

Amit Trivedi: Happy world music day to all you lovely people who love music. Music forever

Harshdeep Kaur: Aaj Bhangra paun nu jee karda (Today I feel like dancing) Celebrating World Music Day with friends!

Karsh Kale: Wow... I am on a mural created for World Music Day in Bandra. I have officially tagged Mumbai.

Benny Dayal: Wishing everyone a world music day... May all your lives be inspired with more n more music.

Kailash Kher: Happy world music day to all my awesome fans and music lovers listen and dance to the beats of your soul. Love and live music. When I started in music in 2001, didn't even know there is a day particularly called World Music Day, now feels every day is World Music Day.

Clinton Cerejo: Does World Music Day apply to all music or just world music?

Sunidhi Chauhan: It's World Music Day today. Just realised... A very happy and prosperous one to all my musicians and music lovers.

Shekhar Ravjiani: Music and love know no boundaries and languages. That's why I am releasing my second Marathi single 'Saavli' on World Music Day.

Meiyang Chang: Tamilian, Indian Chinese and Assamese singing a Punjabi song on World Music Day! Funjabi! Sarsa, Agnee Mohan, Papon.

Sona Mohapatra: World Music Day? The 'world' breathes music, every moment, everyday. Today is no different, me thinks.

(Source:IANS)

