'Jab Harry Met Sejal' releases its first song 'Radha'

MUMBAI: ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ releases its first song of the movie, ‘Radha’ on 21 June, World Music Day. The track stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

The song is sung by Shahid Mallya and Sunidhi Chauhan. Sunidhi’s voice sounds outstanding; she also goes on to overpower Mallya’s voice in the track. The music is composed by Pritam and is penned down by Irshad Kamil.

The beats of the song are amazing. They tried to give a little Punjabi feel by adding the authentic Punjabi beats and at the same time they are catering to the youth by adding an EDM section in the song.

Overall the song has nothing extraordinary to offer as expected but it does not let one down either.

