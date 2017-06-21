India's transgender band performs at fest in Cannes

MUMBAI: India's first transgender band 6-Pack Band went global with their first international performance at a festival in Cannes.

The band, launched by Y-Films in collaboration with Mindshare Mumbai and Brooke Bond Red Label, performed at the 64th International Festival of Creativity, read a statement.

After the success of their debut album, and winning the Cannes Grand Prix Glass Lion at the Cannes Lions Festival last year, the band was invited to the festival to share their success story, and perform.

Speaking about the event, Brooke Bond Red Label spokesperson and the Category Head - Tea at Hindustan Unilever Limited, Shiva Krishnamurthy said, "It feels great to know that through our association with the campaign, we have been able to spread our message of inclusiveness, encourage people to become more accepting, break barriers and bond over a cup of tea."

Head of Y films, producer of the band Ashish Patil, hopes the message of love and equality seeps into people through the music of the band members.

(Source: IANS)