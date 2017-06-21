RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jun 2017 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman delivers a Truly special album for Sridevi's 300th film 'Mom'

MUMBAI: Superstar Sridevi's journey in the Indian film industry has been nothing short of spectacular. Starting off as a child artist, with a career spanning 50 years and 300 films, the gorgeous star's cinematic offerings have always set benchmarks.

Given that Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's ‘Mom’, marks Sridevi's 300th film, it just had to be special!

Apart from roping in powerhouse performers like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, director Ravi Udyawar went on to bring Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and National award winning composer-song writer A R Rahman on board.

This makes it the first time that the two legends will be working together, which was made possible thanks to filmmaker Ravi Udyawar's passion and persistence of uniting the two on his first cinematic offering.

Composed by Rahman, the album of ‘Mom’ boasts of five songs with lyrics by Irshad Kamil and is already touted to be one of the music genius' finest albums, with each track being immensely different and unique from one another.

While ‘O Sona Tere Liye’ has been sung by Rahman himself and already become immensely popular, what very few know is that the award winning musician, composed the song ‘Muafi Mushkil’, on his 50th birthday. After bringing in his birthday, the composer went straight to the studio to start work on the song, making this one truly special! Rahman has also roped in Palestinian singer Sana Moussa and went all out for over a year to work on the music of the film.

Rav said, “Music and the background score play a very important role in this film. I wanted to rely on sound to feel the emotions of my characters, to enhance the pause, to feel the lows along with the highs. With acclaimed music director A R Rahman I'm assured of speaking my scenes through music."

Interestingly, A R Rahman also took on the mammoth challenge of composing the music of the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of the film given that ‘Mom’ will release in four languages, owing to Sridevi’s popularity.

Producer Boney Kapoor said, “What A R Rahman has managed to pull off is nothing short of spectacular. The music of ‘Mom’ is one of his finest works. It has taken the film to new heights and will move audiences every step of the way.”

Bhushan Kumar said, “We are happy to present the music of ‘Mom’, which is a special collaboration of talent. We are excited to work on a project that brings two legends like Sridevi and AR Rahman together.

Produced by Zee Studios, Sunil Manchanda, Naresh Agarwal, Mukesh Talreja, Gautam Jain and Boney Kapoor's ‘Mom’ will release on 7 July 2017 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Tags
Sridevi AR Rahman Zee Studios Sunil Manchanda Naresh Agarwal Mukesh Talreja Gautam Jain Boney Kapoor
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2017

Nakash Aziz re-records Marathi anthem for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Bali

MUMBAI: Nakash Aziz who is known for lending his powerful voice to songs like ‘Jabra Fan’ from ‘Fan’, ‘Saree Ke Fall Sa’ and ‘Gandi Baat’ from R…Rajkumar’, ‘Cutie Pie’ from ‘ Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Ye Jawaani Teri’ from ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ has sung for the most awaited movie of the year ‘Sachin :

read more
News | 19 May 2017

Rahman, Shruti Haasan thrilled about Cannes debut

MUMBAI: Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and actress Shruti Haasan are thrilled to have made their maiden appearance at the 70th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

read more
News | 19 May 2017

I don’t think I could have asked for something better: Nikhita Gandhi on 'Raabta'

MUMBAI: Destiny takes you where you’re meant to be and Nikhita Gandhi was destined to be a singer. Well, the artiste who made her Bollywood debut with Pritam’s remake track ‘Raabta’ had no plans of getting into singing.

read more
News | 13 May 2017

AR Rahman to attend Cannes film fest for 'Sangamithra'

MUMBAI: Oscar winning composer AR Rahman will walk the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival with the lead cast, director and producers of trilingual magnum opus 'Sangamithra'.

read more
News | 11 May 2017

Honoured that current generation still singing my songs: Rahman

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, who has been a part of the music industry for over 25 years, feels honoured that people of today's generation still sing his tracks.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Club FM bags silver metal at New York Festivals International Radio Program Award 2017

MUMBAI: Kerala’s no one radio station, Club FM 94.3 won its first silver metal at New York Festivread more

News
Red FM and the art of making a mobile app

MUMBAI: Last week, Red FM introduced its non-music mobile streaming app.read more

Interviews
"I see no challenges; only opportunities:" IMI president & CEO Blaise Fernandes

On 1 June 2017 Blaise Fernandes – an entertainment industry veteran – quietly and uread more

News
Fever FM launches Fever Idol: Bollywood singing reality show

MUMBAI: Since its launch in August 2016, Fever FM has been at the forefront of bringing Bollywoodread more

News
Radio City to add 'Marathi Thaska' with its Marathi anthem

MUMBAI: Radio City is adding some ‘Marathi Thaska’ to its stations in Maharashtra by launching anread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian singers move beyond Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: When Radioandmusic contacted some well-known Bollywood names to understand their outlook on Indian music and Bollywood in particular, we...read more

2
Amaal Mallik rings alarm bells on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Many a musical folk are going ga-ga over World Music Day - which was initiated first in France in 1982- and giving sound bites about how...read more

3
Raftaar releases new song 'Tere Wargi Nai Ae'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s new sensation Raftaar has just release his new song ‘Tere Wargi Nai Ae’ on 20 June. It is composed and sung by Raftaar itself and...read more

4
Gippy Grewal speeds ahead with Car Nachdi

MUMBAI: It’s the season for cars. With Pixar and Disney releasing the third edition of the Cars, it is not surprising to see automobiles being...read more

5
Submit your music if you want to play at Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2017

MUMBAI: Since its inception in 2010, Bacardi NH7 Weekender, the happiest music festival has become the most anticipated multi-genre and multi-city...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group