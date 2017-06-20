Shaan to release song using instruments from world over on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is set to release a song on Wednesday using a variety of musical instruments from across the world, which is also the World Music Day.

From Dizi, the Chinese flute to the Bodhrán, the Irish drum to other unique instruments like Abakua, Cowbell, Bongo, Timbales, Bagpipes, Tabla among others, a variety of instruments from around the world will be heard in the song.

"When I travel, I always stop at every roadside musical performance. It helps me understand the vibe of the place better and in a strange way makes me feel a part of their community. Music plays such an important part in making the world smaller and happier. That's why we thought of creating one song that demonstrates all these emotions together, give it a listen," Shaan said in a statement.

The song will be released on his wife Radhika's artist management company's website and also on YouTube and Facebook.

"This song showcases the power of music in its true sense. Once you hear it we are sure it will be a permanent part of your playlist," said Radhika.

(Source:IANS)