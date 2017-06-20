RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2017 20:44 |  By RnMTeam

Lyricist Irshad Kamil to get poetic with Qyuki

MUMBAI: In an age and time where most fear to utter a word, lyricist Irshad Kamil has been pretty vocal and clear about his position on several issues. And he has been pushing the envelope on several fronts. From writing for television shows, he moved onto writing lyrics and then direction of a film. Now Kamil - who has written the lyrics for some of the biggest Bollywood songs - is looking at entering the digital space.

The lyricist has collaborated with AR Rahman-Shekhar Kapur- Samir Bangera founded multichannel network Qyuki to explore other creative aspects of his personality: like scripting for original digital videos.

"There are a lot of things that you want to bring across people but you can't when you are limited to a medium. The independent space let you take things to people. It builds a personal connection with the audience. So, I am working on a lot of scripts and it's the digital that I am focusing on at present," confirms Kamil.

These digital concepts will be more poetry based. "People like me for my poetries. I will take that further with this digital property," says the lyricist.

Apart from working with Qyuki, Kamil has worked on the SRK-Ansuhka starrer 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' and Sridevi starrer Mom and is also the lyricist for 'Tiger Zinda Hai’ which has the hit Jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina making a comeback after ‘Ek Tha Tiger’.

Talking about the lyrics writing in 'Mom' he states, "It's a mother-daughter story, so, the treatment is emotional. There are also a few club numbers."

Basically, the lyricist is working on the entire album a pattern that he passionately follows.

In fact, no film with his lyrics writing can have another lyricist onboard. This is clearly how Kamil works. "When lots of lyricists come on board, I walk out. But, if a song is added after me submitting my work, I make it a point to not work with that producer again," he states.

The no-nonsense lyricist, however, does admit that wacky lyrics don't come naturally to him.

He credits Vishal Dadlini for kickstarting him on the lyrics for the successful Sultan song 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai.

"He did give me the hook line and rest was in place. I have written songs like 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai' and 'Tune Mari Entry'. If you are going to give lyrics to the album, you should know to do all sorts of work. This includes the sadak chap and romantic songs," ends the 'Rockstar' lyricist.

