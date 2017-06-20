RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jun 2017 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

Hanson calls Bieber's music 'chlamydia of the ear'

MUMBAI: Pop rock band Hanson have slammed pop star Justin Bieber's music and compared it to a sexual disease called "chlamydia".

During a recent interview with Australian radio Hit 107 FM, the group slammed the Canadian singer by comparing his music to a sexual disease, reports aceshowbiz.com.

When the brothers were asked to play a song guessing game called "Whose Song Is It Anyway?", they said that they didn't listen much to "modern" music.

"Here's the deal with this game. We're gonna lose." So it didn't come as a surprise when they failed to guess most of the songs played for the game," one of the Hanson brothers said.

However, when it came to Spanish singer Luis Fonsi's hit ‘Despacito’ remix, which featured Daddy Yankee and Bieber, the group decided to take a dig at the ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker.

"Can I just say I'm glad I didn't know what that was," one of the members said.

"I prefer not to get any veneral diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears... it's just ear infections, they're terrible."

The band even compared Bieber to a furry animal and addressed his music as a sexual disease.

"It's like hanging out with a koala. Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks," another Hanson brother added.

(Source:IANS)

