RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Jun 2017 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Anupam Roy to compose music for 'Pari'

MUMBAI: National Award winning music composer Anupam Roy has been roped in to compose the music of the Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Pari’.

Roy, who has songs like ‘Tujhse Hi Hai Roshni’, title track of ‘Pink’, songs and background score of ‘Piku’ and a number of Bengali songs to his credit, will be composing for the Prosit Roy directorial.

"I am really excited to be a part of 'Pari'. I am very fond of the team and looking forward to create a melodious sound track," Roy said in a statement.

‘Pari’ has been co-produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment, and is currently on the floors.

The film will also feature Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Anupam Roy Anushka Sharma Pari
Related news
News | 14 Apr 2017

"Phillauri’s folk music was created using western instruments," says music composer Shashwat Sachdev

MUMBAI: Did you know that Phillauri’s music wasn’t created using the usual Indian musical instruments? Well, the instruments used to create the folk sounding music for Fox Star Studios, Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s ‘Phillauri’ were very much modern.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2017

Swanand Kirkire, Anupam Roy and Bengali band Chandrabindu team up for a music video

MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire, National award winning singer Anupam Roy, and Kolkata-based Bengali band Chandrabindu have teamed up for an upcoming music video.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2017

"IPRS has turned over a new page and a new chapter," says Javed Akhtar, Chairman IPRS

MUMBAI: In fresh elections held after more than a decade in the revamped IPRS, in which both the authors (music composers and lyricists) and publishers (music labels) participated the renowned poet and writer, Javed Akhtar was unanimously elected as the chairman of the new board.

read more
(Image: Shortday.in)
News | 27 Mar 2017

Hindi film industry accepted me with open arms: Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, a popular name from the Punjabi film industry, has penned an open letter after the success of his latest release 'Phillauri' to thank the Hindi film industry for accepting him with open arms.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2017

Anushka Sharma turns love messenger for Malvika Sundar

MUMBAI: The sets of Sony Entertainment Television's 'Indian Idol 9' was glowing with the presence of Anushka Sharma.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
"I see no challenges; only opportunities:" IMI president & CEO Blaise Fernandes

On 1 June 2017 Blaise Fernandes – an entertainment industry veteran – quietly and uread more

News
Fever FM launches Fever Idol: Bollywood singing reality show

MUMBAI: Since its launch in August 2016, Fever FM has been at the forefront of bringing Bollywoodread more

News
Radio City to add 'Marathi Thaska' with its Marathi anthem

MUMBAI: Radio City is adding some ‘Marathi Thaska’ to its stations in Maharashtra by launching anread more

Press Releases
Big FM's 'Appudu Hit Ellappudu Hit,' brings best of Telugu and Hindi Music

MUMBAI: Big FM, has refreshed its stationality in Hyderabad with a strategy to curate bilingual cread more

News
Red FM launches 'Ilaka Rap', redefining the musical culture like never before

MUMBAI: Red FM has launched a new music campaign that has altered the face of music in the culturead more

top# 5 articles

1
Hanson calls Bieber's music 'chlamydia of the ear'

MUMBAI: Pop rock band Hanson have slammed pop star Justin Bieber's music and compared it to a sexual disease called "chlamydia". During a recent...read more

2
Foster the People to release new album 'Sacred Hearts Club 'on 21 July

MUMBAI: Foster the People has announced that its forthcoming third album, ‘Sacred Hearts Club’, will be released on 21 July via Columbia Records....read more

3
Raghu Dixit, Rabbi Shergill come together for a music gig

MUMBAI: Musicians Raghu Dixit and Rabbi Shergill along with band Euphoria will be performing at the third edition of World Music Day Fest 2017. The...read more

4
Gippy Grewal speeds ahead with Car Nachdi

MUMBAI: It’s the season for cars. With Pixar and Disney releasing the third edition of the Cars, it is not surprising to see automobiles being...read more

5
Shaan to release song using instruments from world over on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is set to release a song on Wednesday using a variety of musical instruments from across the world, which is also the World...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group