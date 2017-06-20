Anupam Roy to compose music for 'Pari'

MUMBAI: National Award winning music composer Anupam Roy has been roped in to compose the music of the Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Pari’.

Roy, who has songs like ‘Tujhse Hi Hai Roshni’, title track of ‘Pink’, songs and background score of ‘Piku’ and a number of Bengali songs to his credit, will be composing for the Prosit Roy directorial.

"I am really excited to be a part of 'Pari'. I am very fond of the team and looking forward to create a melodious sound track," Roy said in a statement.

‘Pari’ has been co-produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment, and is currently on the floors.

The film will also feature Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee.

(Source:IANS)