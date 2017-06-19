Yo Yo Honey Singh shares his inspiration for working hard

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is known to be a renowned name in the Indian music industry.

The music sensation is known to deliver evergreen chartbusters with his huge body of work.

On the occasion of father's day, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared an insight into his life. He shared with the world the inspiration behind his work.

Singh regarded his father to serve as an inspiration to his work sharing his thoughts on his father he wrote, "The Most Hardworking Man I know in this whole World is, My Great Father Sardaar Sarabjit Singh ji, My Inspiration."

He also shared an adorable picture from his childhood days with his father. The picture features a young Honey Singh in the arms of his father.

Yo Yo is very close to his family and always had his back no matter what.