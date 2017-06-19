RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jun 2017 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

The Lone Bellow announce 'Walk Into A Storm'

MUMBAI: The Lone Bellow are back with the announcement of their third studio album, ‘Walk Into A Storm’, out 15 September on Descendant Records/ Sony Music Masterworks. The album was produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell) and recorded in Nashville, TN. The first single, "Time's Always Leaving" was just released.

The Lone Bellow will hit the road in support of their new album beginning 21 September with Central Park's Summerstage. Highlights include a performance at Toronto's Opera House, Chicago's Thalia Hall and Washington DC's 9:30 Club. It's been three years since the band's victorious, Then Came The Morning was released. The album was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner and nominated for an Americana Music Award. The Lone Bellow appeared on Kimmel, Letterman, Conan, CBS This Morning, Later...with Jools Holland and James Corden in support of the album. In the years since the release the band left their beloved adopted home of Brooklyn and moved to Nashville, TN.

