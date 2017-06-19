RadioandMusic
Parichay 'Blown Away' by Nargis Fakhri's singing debut

MUMBAI: Nargis Fakhri will be making her singing debut with forthcoming single "Habitaan Vigaad Di". Singer-composer Parichay, who has collaborated with the ‘Rockstar’ actress for the song, says he was blown away after hearing her voice.

Written by Kumaar, the Indo-Canadian single will also feature rapper Kardinal Offishall.

"Nargis is not only hot and fly, but super real and humble with a great sense of humour. So, we got along great at the shoot. She's from New York and I'm from Toronto so that East Coast connection definitely helped," Parichay told IANS.

"When we first got in the studio to record vocals, I was blown away by her dedication to get her vocals and pronunciation perfect, regardless of how many takes it took. She was the right fit for this song and video along with Kardinal and I hope people like what we've put together," he said.

"I am also working on record where she will sing a lot more and I've got a different mainstream artist featured on that one as well. Lot more music to come -- I'm pumped," he added.

On the silver screen, Nargis was last seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh in ‘Banjo’ in 2016.

(Source:IANS)

Nargis Fakhri Habitaan Vigaad Di Parichay Kumaar Kardinal Offishall
