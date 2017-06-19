RadioandMusic
News |  19 Jun 2017

Badshah's 'Humma Humma' crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: Rapster Badshah's foot-tapping number ‘Humma Humma’ song reached 200 million views in just six months. It is a fun feet tapping song which reached popularity in just a few months. The song is still tipping charts nationwide.

The melodious voices of Jubin Nautiyal, Shashaa Tirupati and Badshah’s rap just fit right with its beats. The music recreated by Badshah and Tanishik Bagchi just took the song levels high.

"200 mn views is massive and I really can't believe it. When my label mentioned it to me I was like really, is that true! Humma was a fun track to create, I was so nervous but I guess the views speak a lot about how it has been loved! I am thankful to my fans globally for showing me so much love," says Badshah.

Also read: To rework this cult song was almost like changing a blood group: Tanishk Bagchi on 'The Humma Song'.

Watch the song:

(Image: Badshah's Facebook)
