News |  19 Jun 2017

Artist Aloud joins forces with Hard Rock Cafe for World Music Day Fest Third Edition

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud that owns its own Talent First App brings back its World Music Day IP this time as a festival in its third edition in partnership with Hard Rock Cafe and is sponsored by Johnnie Walker. The World Music Day Festival promises music aficionados musical experiences from talented artists of the live scene, in various cities of the nation.

Commencing on the 29 June, the three-day fest will be held in collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Gurgaon. These six cities and seven venues, nationwide, will provide a stage for live music artists of various genres, who will make this music bonanza a truly memorable and unforgettable celebration. The artists performing at the World Music Day Fest include popular names like Euphoria, Raghu Dixit Project, Rabbi Shergill, Kabir Cafe, Best Kept Secret (formerly known as One Nite Stand), DJ Teri Miko, Dj Paroma among many others from the live music space.

In the past two years, the World Music Day Fest organised by Artist Aloud has witnessed a staggering success with a grand lineup of artists like Amit Trivedi, Benny Dayal, Papon, Parikrama, Lost Stories, DJ Chetas and several other artists who made the musical extravaganza that much more special. This year offers not only one, but three nights of musical celebrations across the country with 14 gigs to be performed by various artists.

Commenting on the upcoming musical event, Artist Aloud VP Soumini Sridhara Paul states, “World Music Day is a global affair in honour of music, and also a celebration of artists and performers from around the world. Artist Aloud is proud to be presenting the 3rd edition of our World Music Day Fest and providing a unique platform for appreciating live music artists in our country. Joining hands with India’s only music themed venue, Hard Rock Café, across 6 cities gives us the chance to expose talents and exceptional artists to music buffs.”

One of the most loved artists performing at Artist Aloud’s World Music Day Fest, Rabbi Shergill states, "It is an honour to be a part of the World Music Day Fest, organised by Artist Aloud, alongside popular names from the indie music scene. Independent music has come a long way since I debuted in the industry. Unique music festivals, such as this, serve as an excellent platform to create visibility for artists and reach out to a larger audience base. The World Music Day Fest is a one-of-its-kind celebration where emerging talents are encouraged and independent music receives a boost."

Expressing his views, microbiologist turned musician, Raghu Dixit says, "World Music Day is a global celebration of music for artists, to be recognised for the passion they possess. Back in the 90's, artists had to grow organically, just like Raghu Dixit Project did, from being known only in Bengaluru to being recognised worldwide now. The opportunities and exposure that artists have received via platforms like Artist Aloud with the advent of social media, has played a tremendous role in promoting several indie artists on a global level. It is an honour to share the stage with fellow musicians to celebrate the biggest day in music together at the Artist Aloud World Music Day Fest."

World Music Day will be celebrated across Hard Rock Café outlets in metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, along with Gurgaon and Hyderabad on 29 June, 1-2 July 2017.

