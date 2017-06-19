RadioandMusic
Ariana Grande writes thank you note to fans

MUMBAI: Pop star Ariana Grande has thanked her fans for their loyalty and support since the 22 May terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena.

Grande has written an emotional letter to her Instagram followers after completing the European leg of her Dangerous Woman tour. The 23-year-old singer had finished performing when the terror attack had happened at the indoor venue, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here," she posted

The chart-topping star also thanked her fans for the "generosity" they had shown in relation to the One Love Manchester show, which was staged to raise money for the victims of the attack.

The event, which was held at Emirates Old Trafford, was attended by around 50,000 people and also featured performances from a number of big-name stars, including the likes of Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Liam Gallagher.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. I'm immensely grateful I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon. (sic)," she posted.

Meanwhile, the singer is set to become an honorary Mancunian on 12 July.

The singer is to be recognised by the city after raising money for those affected by the terror attack.

(Source:IANS)

Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Katy Perry Justin Bieber Liam Gallagher
