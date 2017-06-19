RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Jun 2017 16:35 |  By RnMTeam

'Angreji Beat' was not recorded formally: Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal, who is busy promoting his single 'Car Nach Di', says the hit number 'Angreji Beat' that he churned out in collaboration with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2011, was not recorded formally.

"Honey Singh loved it so much that he used the rough track itself and that is what has also been used in the movie ‘Cocktail'. The song has actually never been recorded formally and has been a favourite among both Punjabi music lovers and Bollywood music aficionados," Gippy said on digital platform Hungama's live chat show ‘Spotlight’.

On the film front, Gippy will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar starrer ‘Lucknow Central’ in which he will be essaying Punjabi prisoner Parminder Singhal, aka Pali in the film.

Produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is set in the backdrop of a jail. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on 15 September.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Gippy Grewal Car Nach Di Angreji Beat Yo Yo Honey Singh
Related news
News | 19 Jun 2017

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares his inspiration for working hard

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is known to be a renowned name in the Indian music industry.The music sensation is known to deliver evergreen chartbusters with his huge body of work.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2017

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a true Rockstar

MUMBAI: The ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, a trendsetter of Indian music industry, recently sponsored a boy’s music lessons. He recently encountered a boy in his vicinity who wanted to pursue music but could not afford to pay the high amount of fee.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

Yo Yo Honey Singh bags PTC Punjabi Film Award 2016 for 'Raat Jashn Di'

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has received an award for the song ‘Raat Jashn Di’ from the movie 'Zorawar' in the category of Best Music Director at PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2016.

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Honey Singh's Bollywood comeback goes unnoticed

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who was once known as the King of rap had been off the Bollywood circuit for a while now, but the rapper recently made his comeback with a re-created version of his original song ‘The Party Gettin Hot’.

read more
News | 02 May 2017

Sikh characters misrepresented in Bollywood films, says Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Gippy Grewal, who features in latest Punjabi release 'Manje Bistre' and will soon be seen in upcoming Bollywood film 'Lucknow Central', says characters of Sikh community are mostly projected as silly and comical, which is a misrepresentation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM launches 'Ilaka Rap', redefining the musical culture like never before

MUMBAI: India’s leading FM radio network, 93.5 Red Fm has launched a new music campaign that has read more

News
Music reality show to commence this weekend, as first of DD auctioned slots

NEW DELHI: Just over six months since Doordarshan declared the results of the prime time auctionread more

News
New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards announces winners

MUMBAI: New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards, honouring the World’s Best Radio Pread more

News
Red FM launches new stations in Surat and Patna
,

MUMBAI: After successful launches in Jodhpur, Chandigarh and Amritsar, Red FM speeds up its expanread more

News
BARC Week 23: Sony MIX overtakes B4U Music; MTV Beats HD re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did see a strikiread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Angreji Beat' was not recorded formally: Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal, who is busy promoting his single 'Car Nach Di', says the hit number 'Angreji Beat' that he churned out in...read more

2
'The Voice India Kids' winners Nishtha Sharma and Ayat Shaikh dedicate a song for 'Paramavatar Shri Krishna'

MUMBAI: &TV is all set to unfold the stories of Gokul ke Nandlal who came to be revered as Lord Shri Krishna in the magnum opus ‘Paramavatar Shri...read more

3
Parichay 'Blown Away' by Nargis Fakhri's singing debut

MUMBAI: Nargis Fakhri will be making her singing debut with forthcoming single "Habitaan Vigaad Di". Singer-composer Parichay, who has collaborated...read more

4
Burudu's latest single 'Zardin Zetwal' features Mauritian rapper Myckee

MUMBAI: Formed in early 2012, 'Burudu' comprising Nakul Sharma and Sahil Bhatia, is an amalgamation of electronic-organic music based out of Mumbai....read more

5
The Lone Bellow announce 'Walk Into A Storm'

MUMBAI: The Lone Bellow are back with the announcement of their third studio album, ‘Walk Into A Storm’, out 15 September on Descendant Records/ Sony...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group