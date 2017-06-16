Underground rappers of Mumbai pay a musical tribute to Tupac Shakur

MUMBAI: The hip-hop artist who left a legacy behind for decades to follow his music, Tupac Shakur is known to be one of the greatest artists of all time.

Many celebrities all around the world have praised Tupac for his vision and his heartfelt music. Not just abroad, but celebs from our industry too, have been fond of Tupac Shakur.

Just like a lot of others, three underground rappers from Mumbai came together to give a tribute to Tupac on his 46th birth anniversary. Tony Sebastian aka Stony Psyko, Aklesh Sutar aka MC Mawali and Ryan Biem aka Dash performed in this music video which comprises of a multi-lingual rap and an interesting music background. The song was filmed and edited by Sandbox Films Pvt Ltd.

Tupac Shakur’s biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ has released in theaters today. The film will depict the true and untold story of the prolific rapper right from his early days in New York City to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices before his untimely death at the age of 25 in a drive-by shooting.