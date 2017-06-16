RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jun 2017 21:07 |  By RnMTeam

Sukriti and Akasa collaborate with Arjun Kanungo on his next album

MUMBAI: Hey there, look here, what's happening! The three Sony Music India artistes Arjun Kanungo, Sukriti Kakar and Akasa Singh were captured posing for a picture together. Are they working together for a song or it was just a hangout pic?

Well, we guessed it right. Arjun, Sukriti and Akasa are collaborating for Arjun’s album called ‘Arjun Picks Volume 2’.

“We three are working for my album where Akasa and Sukriti will sing each song. The album contains six songs (3 mashups) a mix of Bollywood, YouTube pop-covers, romantic, party and folk songs. All the songs are composed by me, which will be launched on 28 June under Sony Music,” said Arjun Kanungo.

Asaka Singh who stepped into Bollywood with ‘Keech Meri Photo’ recently joined Sony Music India in February this year. Soon she came up with two hits, one a mash-up of Ed Sheeran's ‘Shape Of You’ and Badshah’s ‘Mercy’, two a collaboration with pop icon Ricky Martin.

Akasa Singh collaborates with Ricky Martin, releases 'Vente Pa Ca'

Akasa Singh lands recording deal with Sony Music

Arjun, Sukriti and Akasa have individually done amazing work and this collaboration definitely gets everyone excited.

Arjun Kanungo Sukriti Kakar Akasa Singh Sony Music India
