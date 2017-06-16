RadioandMusic
News |  16 Jun 2017

Sony Music releases the Jubin Nautiyal version of 'Tinka Tinka Dil Mera'

MUMBAI: Global music giant Sony Music released ‘Tinka Tinka Dil Mera’ in Jubin Nautiyal's melodic voice, across all digital platforms.

A beautiful rendition of the original, the track has been composed by Pritam and written by Kausar Munir. On the digital release of the track, Sanujeet Bhujabal marketing director Sony Music India says," The Zubin version will be the film version and is a part of the movie while the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan version is the Album version. Both Rahat and Jubin have given different interpretations to their singing style and we are sure that both versions will work hugely. Fans have loved both the versions and we are happy to present it across all digital platforms."

The video for ‘Tinka Tinka Dil Mera’ has montage shots from the movie with Jubin singing in the studio giving an OST feel.

Check out the song below:

