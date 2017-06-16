Neha Bhasin gets set for her next single

MUMBAI: After raking in all the major awards for her song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in ‘Sultan’, Neha Bhasin is in no mood to just sit back and enjoy her spoils. She has put things into high gear and is all set to launch her next exciting single titled ‘Chan Mahi’ - among her many forthcoming exciting ventures. But this single promises a collaboration of a different kind. She has decided to bring on board one of her fans - Naina Batra – whose wedding dance performance on Neha's single ‘Nai Jaana’ became a viral sensation.

"Neha’s talents as a musician are out there for the world to see. Her incredible style brings a contemporary twist to the beautiful Punjabi folklore. Her songs have managed to reacquaint with their youth in an interesting and modern way. In addition, she is also someone who has immense value for her fans who are the reason behind her journey and success. As a measure of solidarity with the fans, she has decided to bring in one of her fans Naina Batra – who is Canada based to be a part of the video for her brand new single – ‘Chan Mahi’," says an insider source.

Talking about her brand new single Neha says, "My folk renditions have revived a genre of music that was getting forgotten. With ‘Chan Mahi’, I wanted to cement Punjabi folk into the young generation. I will also be seen in a look like never before. ‘Chan Mahi’ will be a happy anthem for weddings”.

