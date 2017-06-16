RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Jun 2017 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Bhasin gets set for her next single

MUMBAI: After raking in all the major awards for her song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in ‘Sultan’, Neha Bhasin is in no mood to just sit back and enjoy her spoils. She has put things into high gear and is all set to launch her next exciting single titled ‘Chan Mahi’ - among her many forthcoming exciting ventures. But this single promises a collaboration of a different kind. She has decided to bring on board one of her fans - Naina Batra – whose wedding dance performance on Neha's single ‘Nai Jaana’ became a viral sensation.

"Neha’s talents as a musician are out there for the world to see. Her incredible style brings a contemporary twist to the beautiful Punjabi folklore. Her songs have managed to reacquaint with their youth in an interesting and modern way. In addition, she is also someone who has immense value for her fans who are the reason behind her journey and success. As a measure of solidarity with the fans, she has decided to bring in one of her fans Naina Batra – who is Canada based to be a part of the video for her brand new single – ‘Chan Mahi’," says an insider source.

Talking about her brand new single Neha says, "My folk renditions have revived a genre of music that was getting forgotten. With ‘Chan Mahi’, I wanted to cement Punjabi folk into the young generation. I will also be seen in a look like never before. ‘Chan Mahi’ will be a happy anthem for weddings”.

Check out the video below:

Tags
Neha Bhasin Chan mahi Jag Ghoomeya Naina Batra Nai jaana
Related news
News | 14 Jun 2017

Neha Bhasin's Canadian fan features in her new single

MUMBAI: Her graceful dance to the tunes of Neha Bhasin's ‘Nai jaana’ at her pre-wedding function has landed Canada-based Naina Batra a chance to feature in the video of the singer's new single. The song ‘Chan mahi’ is due for release on Wednesday.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2017

Neha Bhasin croons an item number for 'Aksar 2'

MUMBAI: The 'Jag Ghoomeya' singer Neha Bhasin recently crooned an item number for 'Aksar 2'.

read more
News | 29 May 2017

Most promises made during reality shows aren't fulfilled: Neha Bhasin

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin, whose career began with being chosen in all-girl Indian pop group Viva through a reality TV show, is not keen to be a judge on any such platform. She says promises made during the beginning of such shows are often not fulfilled.

read more
News | 12 May 2017

Neha Bhasin and Clinton Cerejo create an inspirational track for Living Foodz

MUMBAI: Songs these are turning out to be the game changers. They have been raising social issues and creating awareness, something that was just limited to movies and documentaries earlier. Well, Neha Bhasin and Bianca Gomes created something on the similar lines.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2017

Say 'hello' to this week's trending songs

MUMBAI: As another weekend is already knocking the door, here we are with another set of songs that are ruling the charts. Here is Radioandmusic.com’s curated list of the songs which are trending this week. Ek Dooni Do - Rangoon Song: Ek Dooni Do

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM launches new stations in Surat and Patna
,

MUMBAI: After successful launches in Jodhpur, Chandigarh and Amritsar, Red FM speeds up its expanread more

News
BARC Week 23: Sony MIX overtakes B4U Music; MTV Beats HD re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did see a strikiread more

News
Red FM launches streaming app

MUMBAI: With TV networks going the streaming way, and apps like Saavn, Hungama, Gaana too taking read more

Press Releases
Streaming revenues boost optimism at 51st Midem

MUMBAI: The international music community, representing 4,400 delegates from over 80 countrieread more

News
IMI appoints entertainment industry vet Blaise Fernandes as president & CEO

MUMBAI: On 31 March 2017 Vijay Lazarus, an icon of the Indian music industry who strode it like aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Bhasin gets set for her next single

MUMBAI: After raking in all the major awards for her song ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in ‘Sultan’, Neha Bhasin is in no mood to just sit back and enjoy her spoils...read more

2
AR Rahman to celebrate 25 years in music with "Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow" tour

MUMBAI: Academy Award (Oscar) two-time winner and five-time nominee; Grammy two-time winner; BAFTA; and Golden Globe winner, the legendary AR Rahman...read more

3
Underground rappers of Mumbai pay a musical tribute to Tupac Shakur

MUMBAI: The hip-hop artist who left a legacy behind for decades to follow his music, Tupac Shakur is known to be one of the greatest artists of all...read more

4
Neha Kakkar and Mohd Irfan create magic in the first episode of T-Series 'Mixtape'

MUMBAI: The first episode of T-Series ‘Mixtape’ Season 1 today witnessed a mesmerizing performance by Neha Kakkar and Mohammed Irfan. With amazing...read more

5
Meet Evgeny Bushkov the Resident Conductor of Symphony Orchestra of India

MUMBAI: Evgeny Bushkov became the Resident Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of India in January 2017.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group